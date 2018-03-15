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What happens when children in a remote, underserved region get computers, labs and a chance to dream?

In the Sundarbans, a place better known for its rivers, mangroves and difficult journeys than for modern classrooms, some children are discovering a different kind of world.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 02:05 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 02:05 AM IST
What happens when children in a remote, underserved region get computers, labs and a chance to dream?

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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