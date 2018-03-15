/What happens when children in a remote, underserved region get computers, labs and a chance to dream?

Hingalganj (Sundarbans): In the Sundarbans, a place better known for its rivers, mangroves and difficult journeys than for modern classrooms, some children are discovering a different kind of world.
It is a world of computers, internet access, science experiments, coding and robots.
But the most important change at Swapnopuron Shiksha Niketan in Hingalganj may not be the new equipment or the classrooms. It is the possibility that children who once had to study with very little can now imagine themselves doing much more.
For years, the school had to work with limited resources. Classrooms once stood on bamboo stilts, and opportunities to use technology or conduct practical science experiments were scarce. Children in such a remote and underserved region can find that the limitations around them also limit what they imagine for their future.
That is slowly changing.
The transformation began in 2023, when Indian-American sisters Nisha Tarah Saraiya and Nimisha Saraiya, founders of US-based youth-led non-profit With Our Hearts (WOH), first visited the school. They have since worked with the Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society through regular visits and ongoing collaboration.
“What we saw when we first visited the school in 2023 was a place trying to function with very limited resources. But we also saw immense potential in the students. That is what we carried with us,” said Nisha.
That observation became the begining for something longer than a one-time intervention.
The WOH helped the society raise support through India-based companies. As a result, the school has been able to build permanent classrooms, establish a computer lab with internet access, provide laptops to teachers, introduce uniforms and arrange a school bus for students.
Each of these changes may sound ordinary in a well-equipped city school. Here, they can mean something entirely different, said Nimisha .
A school bus can make the journey to school safer. A computer can open a window to information that once seemed impossibly far away. A permanent classroom can offer children a place to learn without constantly thinking about what they do not have.
And then there is the question of what happens when children are given the chance not simply to study, but to experiment.
Swapnopuron is now moving towards STEAM-based education, with plans for dedicated STEAM and composite science laboratories.
The proposed science lab will give students access to physics, chemistry and biology experiments, scientific instruments and biological models. The STEAM lab will introduce them to electronics, coding, design thinking and 3D printing.
Students will also get an early introduction to robotics, learning how to build and programme simple machines.
Children in a region where educational resources are limited can gain much more from these experiences than an interesting lesson. They can change the way a child sees their ability.
A textbook tells a child what something is. A laboratory gives them the chance to ask why. That is the kind of change the school is trying to create.
“At Swapnopuron Shiksha Niketan, our mission is to provide education that ignites curiosity and empowers students to become problem-solvers. We believe learning must go beyond textbooks, which is why we are building spaces where children can experiment and explore," said Satarupa Majumdar, secretary of the Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society.
She explained the goal is not simply to help students perform better in examinations. “This kind of exposure builds confidence. It prepares students not only for exams, but for the future,” she added.
The sisters behind the initiative have also tried to understand what the school actually needs rather than arrive with a ready-made solution.
“We spent time understanding what the school actually needed by speaking to teachers, parents and students. The goal has always been to create an environment where children don’t only attend school, but truly learn and grow,” said Nimisha.
That approach has also meant working with teachers. During a visit in January, the team worked with teachers across subjects to develop a technology-integrated curriculum. Teachers are being trained to bring digital tools into everyday lessons.
The idea is that technology should become part of learning rather than simply something displayed in a computer room.
“What is encouraging now is that we are moving beyond basic access. It is about depth - how students engage with learning, how they ask questions and how they apply what they learn,” said Nisha.
That may be the most meaningful part of the story. Giving a child a computer is one thing; giving them the confidence to use it to find an answer, build something or imagine a career they had never considered is something else entirely.
The school still faces a familiar problem in rural education: student numbers fall significantly in higher grades. Only better infrastructure cannot solve that. The school is now trying to improve retention through community outreach and more engaging teaching.
It is a reminder that education is not transformed by a building or a piece of equipment. It changes when children continue to believe that school has something valuable waiting for them.
“We are not just building classrooms; we are building a future. With the right support, these children can dream bigger,” Majumdar said.
Perhaps that is what makes the changes at Swapnopuron worth noticing.
This is not a story about a remote school suddenly becoming a city school. Nor is it simply a story about computers, laboratories or 3D printers reaching the Sundarbans. It is about what happens when children who have grown accustomed to having less are finally given more opportunities to explore.
For some, it may begin with a science experiment. For another, it may be the first time they programme a robot. For someone else, it may simply be the moment they realise that the internet can take them far beyond the islands they know.
The infrastructure may be new. The technology may be unfamiliar. But the most lasting change could be more personal and less visible: a child beginning to believe that the future does not have to be limited by where they were born.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.