What if BNP wins Bangladesh polls - Will Tarique Rahman make ties cordial with India?

With elections on February 12, Bangladesh will choose a government that could redefine not just its domestic politics, but its foreign ties, especially with India. As a seismic shift is underway in the nation with the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) heir Tarique Rahman from exile and Awami League facing mounting pressure, a key question looms large in New Delhi --- if BNP wins, will relations with India improve, or worsen? And more importantly, does India really have a comfortable option, regardless of who emerges on top?

On 25 December 2025, the acting chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman, stepped back onto Bangladeshi soil after 17 years in self-imposed exile in London, where he had lived since facing corruption and security cases in 2008. Those legal convictions were overturned after mass political upheaval in 2024, enabling his dramatic return amid tight security and huge crowds in Dhaka. The comeback has electrified the political landscape.

Once a controversial power broker during BNP’s last stint in office, Tarique is now being projected by his party as a reformed leader who wants stable ties with neighbours, including India. Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, immediately positioned himself as the leader of a “new Bangladesh” and pledged to restore law and order, safeguard minorities and rev up economic growth. But history, ideology, and current political alignments suggest that the road ahead may be far from smooth.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami’s revival as a potent force adds an unpredictable and potentially discordant chord to the electoral symphony.

However, Indian officials had stressed the need for free, fair and inclusive elections, framing Rahman’s return in a democratic context rather than as a direct diplomatic signal.

The Present Context: A Relationship Under Strain

India’s ties with Bangladesh have been at their strongest under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. Over the past decade and a half, the relationship has been marked by deep cooperation on security, connectivity, trade, power sharing, and counter-terrorism. Dhaka’s crackdown on anti-India insurgent groups operating from Bangladeshi soil was a major turning point, earning Sheikh Hasina goodwill in New Delhi.

However, the political environment inside Bangladesh is shifting. Allegations of authoritarianism, economic pressures, rising inflation, youth unemployment, and concerns over election credibility have given the opposition fresh momentum. The BNP, which boycotted the last election, is positioning itself as the main alternative, while Islamist forces, including Jamaat-e-Islami, are seeking to regain political relevance after years on the margins.

For India, the uncertainty is unsettling.

BNP’s track record: A troubled past with India

India’s caution about a potential BNP return is rooted in experience. During the BNP-led governments in the 1990s and early 2000s, India-Bangladesh relations were marked by mistrust. Cross-border insurgent groups targeting India’s northeast found shelter in Bangladesh, while Dhaka repeatedly denied their presence.

The period between 2001 and 2006, when BNP ruled with the footsteps of Jamaat-e-Islami, is particularly sensitive. Several top Indian insurgent leaders were reportedly based in Bangladesh during this time. The infamous 2004 Chittagong arms haul, one of South Asia’s largest illegal arms seizures, further deepened Indian concerns, as investigations later suggested links to militant networks operating against India.

Tarique Rahman, then a powerful figure within the BNP government, was accused of exerting influence behind the scenes. He was later convicted in multiple corruption cases and sentenced in absentia, leading to his exile.

While BNP leaders now argue that the party has evolved, New Delhi has not forgotten this chapter.

Tarique Rahman’s New Messaging: Reassurance Or Rebranding?

After his return from exile, the once political heavyweight leader, Rahman, along with his party leaders have made a conscious effort to soften their stance towards India.

Public statements emphasise sovereignty, mutual respect, and balanced diplomacy rather than confrontation. BNP insiders claim that the party understands Bangladesh’s economic and security dependence on regional stability and does not wish to antagonise India.

There is also a recognition within BNP that India is no longer just a neighbour, but Bangladesh’s largest regional trading partner and a critical player in connectivity projects linking South Asia to Southeast Asia.

Yet scepticism remains. BNP’s core support base includes nationalist and conservative elements that are deeply suspicious of India. Any BNP government would face internal pressure to distance itself from New Delhi, particularly on issues such as river water sharing, border management, and trade asymmetry.

The Jamaat Factor: Real Complication

The most worrying scenario for India is not a BNP victory alone, but a BNP government dependent on Islamist allies. Jamaat-e-Islami, despite its reduced electoral strength, retains strong organisational capacity and street power. Its ideological hostility towards India is well-documented, shaped by historical grievances dating back to 1971.

If Jamaat plays a kingmaker role or gains leverage within a coalition, India could once again face a Bangladesh less cooperative on counter-terrorism and more receptive to hardline narratives. Even if Tarique Rahman personally seeks balanced ties, accommodating Islamist partners would limit his room for manoeuvre.

This is where India’s dilemma deepens.

Strategic Shifts: China, the West, And Regional Competition

Any new government in Dhaka, BNP or otherwise, will also operate in a far more complex global environment. China has expanded its footprint in Bangladesh through infrastructure investments, defence cooperation, and loans. While Sheikh Hasina balanced ties with Beijing without alienating India, a BNP-led government may lean more heavily on China as a counterweight.

At the same time, Western pressure on Bangladesh over democracy and human rights has grown. BNP has cultivated support among Western capitals, portraying itself as a democratic alternative. This could change Dhaka’s diplomatic tone, but it may also embolden policies that sideline Indian sensitivities.

Economic And Security Stakes For India

India’s stakes in Bangladesh go beyond politics. Bangladesh is a key partner in India’s Act East policy, critical for access to the northeast and regional connectivity. Trade between the two countries has crossed $15 billion annually as per several reports, with energy cooperation, rail links, and port access forming the backbone of engagement.

Whether Bangladesh sees a BNP victory led by Tarique Rahman or a scenario where Jamaat gains influence, India faces a difficult landscape.

A BNP victory under Tarique Rahman could offer a better, more predictable basis for cooperation than the rise of Islamist forces, yet it will not automatically repair strained ties. India would still need to navigate historical mistrust, Rohingya and border issues, and internal challenges within Bangladesh that influence foreign policy.

If Jamaat or a hardline alliance triumphs, India’s strategic environment would become more volatile, pushing Dhaka towards adversarial postures and partnerships that could complicate security cooperation and regional stability.