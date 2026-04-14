What if Islamabad fires? IAF plans radar that can track drones, rockets from 450 km away – Know features

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to strengthen its air defence network with a new long-range radar system, which is capable of tracking incoming missiles, drones and aircraft from distances of over 450 kilometres. The system is expected to improve early warning capability and help detect aerial threats even before they approach Indian airspace.

The move comes at a time when modern warfare is increasingly driven by drones, cruise missiles and high-speed aerial platforms. Attention has moved from traditional battlefield engagements to rapid detection and interception of airborne threats.

Built for long-range tracking and faster response

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According to the IAF’s requirement, the proposed radar should be mounted on a mobile platform so that it can be moved across different locations as needed. It is expected to detect ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles within a range exceeding 450 kilometres and at altitudes of up to 40 kilometres.

One of the main requirements is automatic classification. The radar should be able to identify whether an object in the sky is a fighter jet, helicopter or drone and pass that information to command systems without delay.

The system is also expected to operate with a low radar cross-section signature to make it difficult to detect while maintaining high tracking accuracy.

4D radar with advanced detection capability

The IAF has outlined that the new system should be a 4D electronically scanned phased array radar. This means it will not only track distance, speed and direction but also measure altitude with high precision.

The radar is expected to use Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which is being adopted in modern defence systems across the world. GaN-based systems offer higher efficiency, better power handling and lower heat generation compared to traditional silicon-based components.

The system should also include an integrated Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) module to help distinguish between friendly and hostile aircraft during operations.

Built for extreme conditions, high-altitude deployment

The IAF has also specified that the radar must be capable of functioning in extreme weather conditions, ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius. It should also provide continuous 360-degree coverage even in difficult terrain.

Given India’s geography, especially in mountainous regions, the radar system must be deployable at altitudes of up to 16,000 feet. This requirement is aimed at improving surveillance along sensitive and high-altitude borders.

Indigenous companies to lead development

The request for information issued on April 8 makes it clear that only Indian companies are eligible to participate in the programme. The radar system is expected to include not only a primary long-range sensor but also an additional X-band radar mounted on the same platform for better drone detection.

The integrated system will allow a single display interface to manage both long-range tracking and short-range aerial threats.

GaN technology at the core of the system

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor material that has got importance in modern defence electronics. It allows higher power output, better efficiency and compact system design.

Although the technology was developed decades ago, its practical use in defence systems has grown in recent years. India has also entered this segment, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developing GaN-based chips for radar and defence applications.

Experts say that GaN technology plays an important role in modern radar systems due to its ability to handle high-frequency signals with reduced energy loss.

India’s existing radar network

The Indian Armed Forces operate a mix of domestic and imported radar systems for air surveillance and threat detection.

One of the longest-range systems presently in service is the High Power Static Radar developed by Thomson-CSF of France and manufactured by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It has a range of around 430 kilometres and can track targets up to 75,000 feet. It has been in service since the mid-1970s.

More recently, India inducted the DRDO-developed “Surya” anti-stealth radar, which has a range of about 360 kilometres. The Air Force has also placed orders for 16 “Arudhra” medium-power AESA radars, each with a range of around 400 kilometres.

In addition, Larsen & Toubro has supplied multiple high-power static radars over the past few years that is built to improve long-range air surveillance capabilities.

Strengthening air defence in a changing battlefield

The IAF has been expanding its radar network to detect both high-altitude aircraft and low-flying threats. Several 4D-enabled radar systems are in use, helping track not only position and speed but also altitude of incoming targets.

Recent deployments in mountainous regions also aim to improve detection of low-altitude drones and stealth platforms in difficult terrain.

With the new long-range radar requirement, India is looking to close existing gaps in early warning coverage and build a more layered air defence system, which is capable of handling modern aerial threats across different terrains and altitudes.