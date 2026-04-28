What if US President, Vice President assassinated? Succession line, 'designated survivor' rule explained

US authorities have charged a suspect in a shooting linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Officials say the attack was disrupted before it could escalate. The accused, Cole Tomas Allen, faces multiple federal charges. These include attempted assassination of the President, illegal transport of a firearm, and discharging a weapon during a violent crime. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that law enforcement acted quickly. He credited their response for preventing a large-scale incident. He also confirmed that the President and other attendees were not harmed.

Prosecutors have framed the case as a serious threat to democratic institutions. The accused could get life imprisonment if the charges against him are proven. Trump has faced multiple threats in the past. The White House Correspondents’ dinner, which had most of the high-profile leadership, has renewed focus on presidential succession.

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US Succession Plan

The US system is designed to ensure continuity of leadership. It sets out a clear order in case the President cannot serve. While the succession plan puts the Vice President as second-in-command to lead the country if anything happens to the President, there are provisions creating a deeper succession line even if the VP is assassinated.

Constitutional Requirements

Anyone in the line of succession to lead the United States must meet specific criteria. They must be at least 35 years old. They must be a natural-born US citizen. They must have lived in the country for at least 14 years. Senate confirmation is also required for most roles.

Line of Succession

If the President is unable to serve, the Vice President takes over. Under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President completes the term. The new President can then nominate a Vice President. If both the President and Vice President are unable to serve, the Speaker of the House steps in. After that comes the Senate president pro tempore. This role is largely a ceremonial post and is usually held by the longest-serving member of the majority party. Currently, that's Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who is 92 years old and he did not attend the dinner’s event.

Also Read: Trump calls White House dinner shooter ‘radicalised’ and ‘sick’, lauds Secret Service’s swift response

Cabinet members follow next. The order begins with the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio at present. It then moves through the Treasury Secretary, the Defence Secretary, and other departments. The sequence is based on the age of each department. Some positions may be skipped if they are vacant or not properly confirmed. The attorney general would be next in line.

According to Reuters, the next succession lineup would be Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labour, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Energy, Secretary of Education, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and finally, Homeland Security Secretary.

The ‘Designated Survivor’ Practice

The US also uses a precaution known as the ‘designated survivor’. One cabinet member is kept away from major events. This ensures continuity if a catastrophe affects other leaders. Whike the ‘designated survivor’ practice is not mandated by the law, it has been common practice since the 1980s. This practice is not mandated by law. However, it has been followed for decades. It is commonly used during events like the State of the Union address.