What India just tested off Odisha could change naval warfare

New Delhi: In a major step in its defence technology programme, India has successfully tested a long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile off the Odisha coast. Known as LR-AShM Phase-II, the system has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to strengthen India’s ability to target enemy ships at long distances.

The missile is said to have hit a target 1,500 km away with high accuracy. It has been built to engage fast-moving naval threats, including targets travelling at speeds above Mach 5, while it is capable of reaching up to Mach 10 under certain conditions. The test is seen as an important validation of its advanced guidance and flight control systems.

High-speed test over sea range

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During the trial, the missile demonstrated its full flight profile, from launch to impact, covering all main mission stages. It maintained stable performance during complex mid-course movements and high-speed travel. The system also showed its ability to manage terminal guidance with precision, which is critical for striking moving targets at sea.

While the DRDO has not issued an official statement on the test so far, visuals of the trial were shared on X the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing it as a major step forward for India’s defence capabilities and a reflection of the country’s push towards self-reliant military technology.

"India's hypersonic edge just got sharper. DRDO’s LR-AShM Phase-II test off the Odisha coast signals a new era. Reflecting the vision of PM Modi for a self-reliant, future-ready India, it marks a powerful leap in defence innovation," it posted.

What makes LR-AShM different

The LR-AShM is a two-stage and solid-fuel hypersonic glide weapon developed for the Indian Navy. It is built to strengthen India’s strike capacity in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in scenarios where access to certain maritime zones may be restricted.

The missile uses a hypersonic glide system that follows a quasi-ballistic path at low altitude. During flight, it performs skipping movements in the atmosphere, making it difficult to detect and track using conventional radar systems for most of its trajectory.

Its speed profile begins in the hypersonic range, with Mach 10 capability at peak conditions, while maintaining an average speed of around Mach 5 during flight. This allows it to cover long distances in shorter time while reducing the response time available to enemy defence systems.

Precision targeting and advanced systems

In its final phase, the missile is designed to lock onto both stationary and moving targets, including large naval platforms such as aircraft carriers. It uses indigenously developed sensors to improve accuracy during the terminal stage of flight.

The system has been developed with contributions from DRDO’s Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) along with multiple industry partners. It is part of India’s effort to build advanced defence technologies within the country.

Step in naval capability building

The successful test adds to India’s push for long-range precision strike systems and strengthens its position in advanced missile development. The LR-AShM is intended to improve maritime deterrence and enhance operational flexibility for the Indian armed forces in strategically important sea zones.

With this development, India has added another advanced system to its defence arsenal that is aimed at improving long-range targeting capability and reducing dependence on external technology sources.