H-1B VISA

What Indian Professionals Should Know About US's H-1B Visa New Rule

The H-1B visa debate surged over a new $100,000 fee, but the White House clarified it applies only to new petitions, leaving existing Indian visa holders and renewals unaffected.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
What Indian Professionals Should Know About US's H-1B Visa New RuleRepresentative Image: Pixabay

The H-1B visa has sparked debate, especially among Indian citizens living in the US. Many were concerned that the new $100,000 fee could block their re-entry, but the White House clarified that existing H-1B holders are unaffected.

What the US Said:

- The $100,000 charge is a one-time fee per petition, not an annual tax.

- H-1B visa holders currently outside the US will not be charged the fee to re-enter.

- The fee applies only to new visa petitions, not to renewals or current holders.

Also Read: New USD100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Applies Only To New Applicants, Not Existing Petitions: US Clarifies 

How this will Impact Indian Citizens

Indian professionals make up roughly 71–72 per cent of H-1B visa holders, prompting concerns over the potential impact of the fee. The White House’s clarification reassures that existing visa holders and renewals will remain unaffected.

What is an H-1B Visa

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables US employers to hire foreign professionals temporarily for specialized occupations.

