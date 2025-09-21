What Indian Professionals Should Know About US's H-1B Visa New Rule
The H-1B visa debate surged over a new $100,000 fee, but the White House clarified it applies only to new petitions, leaving existing Indian visa holders and renewals unaffected.
The H-1B visa has sparked debate, especially among Indian citizens living in the US. Many were concerned that the new $100,000 fee could block their re-entry, but the White House clarified that existing H-1B holders are unaffected.
What the US Said:
- The $100,000 charge is a one-time fee per petition, not an annual tax.
- H-1B visa holders currently outside the US will not be charged the fee to re-enter.
- The fee applies only to new visa petitions, not to renewals or current holders.
How this will Impact Indian Citizens
Indian professionals make up roughly 71–72 per cent of H-1B visa holders, prompting concerns over the potential impact of the fee. The White House’s clarification reassures that existing visa holders and renewals will remain unaffected.
What is an H-1B Visa
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables US employers to hire foreign professionals temporarily for specialized occupations.
