What is 48 hours 'silence period' ahead of voting and what are EC rules for it?

As several states head to the polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reiterated the importance of the 48-hour “silence period”, a critical window designed to ensure voters can make their choices without last-minute influence.

In an advisory issued ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the Commission has laid down strict guidelines for political parties, candidates, and media platforms to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

What is the silence period?

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The silence period refers to the 48 hours leading up to the close of polling. During this time, any form of campaigning or dissemination of election-related content that could sway voters is prohibited. The aim is to provide a calm environment in which citizens can reflect and vote freely.

This restriction is backed by Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which bars the display of “election matter” through television or similar means during the 48 hours preceding the end of polling.

Polling schedule

Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will vote on April 9, 2026. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. West Bengal will conduct voting in two phases, on April 23 and April 29.

What is prohibited?

The rules during the silence period are wide-ranging. Political advertisements across television, radio, cinema halls, cable networks, and digital platforms are not allowed. Campaigning through SMS, voice messages, or audio-visual displays within polling areas is also banned.

Leaders and star campaigners are expected to refrain from holding press conferences or giving interviews on election-related matters during this time.

Additionally, the law imposes a ban on the sale and distribution of liquor within polling areas throughout the 48-hour period.

Exit and opinion polls

To prevent undue influence, the ECI has also imposed a blanket ban on conducting and publishing exit polls and opinion surveys. This restriction will remain in force from 7:00 am on April 9 until 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026, covering all poll-bound states as well as certain by-elections in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura. The ban applies uniformly across print, electronic, and digital media.

Penalties for violations

Any breach of the silence period rules can attract serious consequences. Violators may face imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both. Through these measures, the Election Commission seeks to uphold a level playing field and ensure that voters exercise their franchise without pressure or distraction in the final hours before polling.