What is a Carbide Gun? Bhopal District Imposes Complete Ban Amid Rising Safety Concerns

On Thursday, the Bhopal district administration announced an immediate and complete ban on the sale of carbide guns, as well as the storage of raw materials used to make hazardous firecrackers, across the state capital.

What is a Carbide Gun?

A carbide gun is a homemade device built from pipe sections, calcium carbide and an ignition source. Adding water to calcium carbide produces acetylene gas; a spark then ignites the gas, causing a sudden and powerful blast. Though sometimes sold as cheap festive toys, these devices are extremely hazardous. The explosion can hurl shards and fragments at high speed, causing severe injuries to the face and eyes.

According to Indian Express, the officials say carbide guns typically contain a mix of calcium carbide, matchstick heads and gunpowder. When water contacts calcium carbide it produces acetylene gas, and a spark can trigger a violent explosion that releases intense heat, harmful fumes and fast‑flying fragments. Marketed online under names like “PVC monkey repeller gun,” these devices have been promoted as low‑cost substitutes for traditional fireworks. Despite legal restrictions, e‑commerce sites have continued to list carbide‑based cannons which are sold as metal or PVC pipe units and offered either as DIY kits or finished products. Sellers often include ignition devices and protective gloves, giving buyers a misleading sense of safety and legitimacy.

In an order issued, Bhopal District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh directed that district administrative officials along with police will ensure the compliance of directives.

Singh also said that the prohibitory order has been issued in the interest of public safety and to maintain the law and order.

"This notice is being issued as public advisory to ensure the safety of people. Persons failing to comply with direction in this regard will be punished as per the law," he added.

Action came after "carbide guns" -- marketed as cheap festive toys -- caused severe injuries to more than 125 people, including children and the elderly during Diwali.

It was reported that children had been playing with the carbide gun otherwise called the desi firecracker gun, around Diwali.

The result is a violent blast by the gun constructed out of tin pipes and gunpowder that severely wounds the face and eyes.

According to doctors, the number may be higher, around 200.

Nearly 20 cases were reported from Gwalior, Indore (four), Sagar (three), and Bhopal (36).

Most such cases have come up in clinics or private hospitals.

Patients are not only from Bhopal but also from Seoni Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sehore and Narsinghpur, overwhelming eye wards.

Hospitals reported a surge in cases, with more than 70 per cent involving corneal damage, leading to permanent vision loss for several victims.

The devices, priced around Rs 200 and made from plastic pipes, gas lighters, and calcium carbide, explode violently upon ignition, hurling shrapnel-like fragments into eyes, faces, and bodies.

At Hamidia Hospital, one of Bhopal's largest government facilities, doctors treated around 40 patients on Diwali night alone.

Kavita Kumar, Head of the Ophthalmology Department, described the carbide gun as a "deadly explosive" rather than a toy, as it produces acetylene gas, which ignites with a spark through an "ignitor".

"The blast scatters plastic shards like pellets, causing deep corneal ulcers and burns," she said.

Bhopal’s Chief Medical and Health Officer, Manish Sharma, confirmed that over 60 people, mostly children aged 8 to 14, were hospitalized in the city following Diwali, with more than 150 injury cases reported the next day. Many of the patients were treated and discharged after receiving first aid.

(From the Inputs of IANS)