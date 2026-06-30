/What is Backward Classes Amendment Bill passed by Bengal Govt? Explained

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also used the session to confirm that the Uniform Civil Code will be rolled out in Bengal, following the model already in place in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. "The draft of the Uniform Civil Code will be placed before the state cabinet on July 2. After the cabinet's approval, the bill will be tabled in the Assembly in August," he told the House. A drafting committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, drawing on legal experts and educationists, has been given a month to submit its report. "The government is committed to introducing the UCC bill, and the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Bengal under any circumstances," Adhikari said.