/What is Backward Classes Amendment Bill passed by Bengal Govt? Explained

The West Bengal assembly on Monday cleared two amendment bills to overhaul the state's Other Backward Classes reservation framework, acting on directions issued by the Calcutta High Court in May 2024. The changes trim the OBC reservation quota from 10% to 7%, scrap the old two-tier category system, and tidy up a 1993 law governing the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes. The court had ordered these steps in May, but the legislation to give them legal force was only brought to the House on Monday.
Backward Classes Development Minister Gourishankar Ghosh piloted the two bills, the West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2026, through the assembly.
Under the May 18 order, only one list survives, comprising 66 OBC communities that had been on the state's books "before 2010 for the purpose of availing reservation under article 16(4) of the Constitution of India." The earlier split between a 10% quota for Category A and a 7% quota for Category B has been struck down altogether.
Speaking in the House, Ghosh said, "As directed by the high court, all communities included in the OBC list without any survey by the former government have been removed. It was totally appeasement politics. After surveys have been completed, 66 communities have been added." He added that the bills would also stop the issuing of fake OBC certificates, calling the practice "rampant during the previous regime." The Commission, he said, would now carry out its own surveys into the genuine status of OBC groups, something he claimed the previous administration had sidestepped entirely.
The minister later told ANI that the heart of the legislation lay in striking off 113 communities "inappropriately added by the last government," leaving 66 communities on a single, undivided OBC list, with the quota itself falling from 17% to 7%.
The reshuffle has knocked Bengal's overall reservation ceiling down from 45% to 35%. Before the revision, the breakdown stood at 22% for Scheduled Castes, 6% for Scheduled Tribes, 10% for OBC-A, 7% for OBC-B, and a further 3% for persons with disabilities, all capped at 45% under a state order dated January 16, 2014.
Among the communities retained are several Muslim groups, including the Jolah (Ansari Momin), Fakir, Pahadia Muslim, Hajjam (Muslim), and Chowduli (Muslim). Those struck off the list, all Muslim communities, include Muslim Nehariya, Muslim Haldar, Muslim Sanpui, Muslim Mali, Ghosi (Muslim), Muslim Darji/Ostagar/Idrisi, Muslim Rajmistri, Muslim Batiyara, Muslim Molla, and Dhali (Muslim), among others.
The roots of the dispute go back to 2010, when the Left Front government under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee granted a 10% quota to "economically, socially and educationally backward" Muslims under OBC-A, drawing on the Ranganath Mishra Commission's report tabled in Parliament in December 2009, while a separate 7% quota covered "Backward" Muslims under OBC-B. By 2010, 53 of the 108 communities on the combined OBC list were Muslim.
The Calcutta High Court's 2024 ruling, delivered by a division bench of justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha, followed petitions filed between 2010 and 2020 by three individuals and the rights group Atmadeep, who argued that communities had been granted OBC status without any genuine assessment of their backwardness. The bench did not hold back in its findings, observing that the inclusion of 77 Muslim groups as OBCs amounted to treating the community "as a commodity for political ends" and as a "vote bank."
The bills passed comfortably, with 186 MLAs voting in favour, 17 against, and six abstaining. A group of rebel Trinamool Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee staged a walkout in protest, though five or six members from his camp broke ranks to take part in the vote. Indian Secular Front MLA Nawsad Siddiqui objected that "the bills should have been discussed before they were passed."
The same sitting also saw the assembly pass the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, by 176 votes to 41, alongside the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The government argued that existing laws were "ineffective and inadequate" to tackle organised crime, "syndicate raj" and illegal mining and sand extraction, and the new law hands District Magistrates and Police Commissioners powers of preventive detention, with offences made cognizable and non-bailable.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also used the session to confirm that the Uniform Civil Code will be rolled out in Bengal, following the model already in place in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. "The draft of the Uniform Civil Code will be placed before the state cabinet on July 2. After the cabinet's approval, the bill will be tabled in the Assembly in August," he told the House. A drafting committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, drawing on legal experts and educationists, has been given a month to submit its report. "The government is committed to introducing the UCC bill, and the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Bengal under any circumstances," Adhikari said.
The amended law also leaves room for future adjustment: the state government, working with the Backward Classes Commission, will decide what share of posts goes to OBC candidates, with any increase to be notified in the Official Gazette, provided that the combined SC, ST and OBC reservation never exceeds 50 per cent. The Commission has also been empowered to recommend that new communities be added to the list following its own inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies)
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