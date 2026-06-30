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What is Backward Classes Amendment Bill passed by Bengal Govt? Explained

Backward Classes Development Minister Gourishankar Ghosh piloted the two bills, the West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2026, through the assembly.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
What is Backward Classes Amendment Bill passed by Bengal Govt? Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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