The Rashtriya Janata Dal has suffered one of its sharpest electoral setbacks in recent memory. Once holding a strong tally of 75 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, the party has now collapsed to just 25 seats — its poorest performance since 2010. The scale of the defeat has stunned party workers and old-time loyalists alike.

Lalu’s Absence

A key talking point throughout the RJD's Bihar campaign was the conspicuous absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav from his son Tejashwi’s roadshows and even from party posters. Strategists believed that highlighting Lalu might revive voter memories of the so-called “jungle raj,” an image the opposition aggressively used.

However, those closer to the Yadav household suggest a different reason: concerns about Lalu’s fading memory. Reports indicate he struggled to recognise journalists he had interacted with for years. Insiders also muttered that the once politically sharp Lalu would never have agreed to be photographed with grandchildren dressed in Western-style Halloween costumes — something that did little to appeal to the party’s traditional Yadav base, reported the Indian Express.

Family Rift

Behind closed doors at the Yadav residence on Circular Road in Patna, tensions have been simmering. What was once viewed as an unshakeable political family is now visibly divided.

The recent departure of Dr. Rohini Acharya — Lalu’s second daughter — followed shortly by three of her sisters, Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda, symbolises growing unrest within the clan. Rohini’s acrimonious exit, fuelled by allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Ramij Khan, has transformed a family disagreement into a pointed criticism of the party’s leadership amid its electoral collapse, reported NDTV.

Long-Standing Feuds

Internal disputes are not new to the family. Earlier this year, Lalu expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family for six years. Tej Pratap later floated his own outfit and contested from Mahua in the state election, only to face defeat.

Two years earlier, Tej Pratap’s former wife, Aishwarya Rai, had been physically forced out of the family home following a dispute. The episode had intensified the perception of deep fissures within the household.

Rohini herself has alleged physical and verbal abuse, claiming she was struck with slippers and subjected to insults. Neither Tejashwi nor his associates Sanjay Yadav and Ramij have responded publicly to these charges.

Political Setbacks

Rohini had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Saran, losing narrowly to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Today, only Dr. Misa Bharti and Tejashwi remain with their parents in Patna.

According to reports, the family atmosphere began deteriorating around mid-2023. Tensions worsened when Sanjay Yadav reportedly suggested that Rohini might one day challenge Tejashwi’s political rise. He allegedly urged her repeatedly — and disrespectfully — to quit politics and return to Singapore, where she lives. Those familiar with Rohini’s campaign insist that certain party elements attempted to undermine her run from Saran, reported the NDTV.