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What is behind the Congress party’s internal tussle in Punjab? Check factors affecting leadership decision

While the political parties are gearing up to finalise candidate selection and electoral strategies, uncertainty persists in Congress regarding who will hold the reins of the party in the state.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
What is behind the Congress party’s internal tussle in Punjab? Check factors affecting leadership decision
Image Credit: ANI

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