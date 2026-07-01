/What is behind the Congress party’s internal tussle in Punjab? Check factors affecting leadership decision

With the Punjab Assembly elections roughly eight months away, the model code of conduct is expected to be implemented within a few months. While the political parties are gearing up to finalise candidate selection and electoral strategies, uncertainty persists in Congress regarding who will hold the reins of the party in the state. Party workers are expressing concern, noting that with the elections drawing near, there must be clarity on who will lead the campaign. Even the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has alleged a rift within the Congress state leadership.
Reacting to the issue, Arshpreet Khadial, Chief Spokesperson for the Punjab Congress, told Zee News that unlike the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress party believes in democracy and respects dissenting voices. He emphasised that any decision would be made only after considering the suggestions and advice of all leaders, ensuring that the final outcome is based on consensus.
However, political analysts suggest that several factors are behind the delay in Congress party’s leadership decision:
The Lingering Shadow of the 2022 Election: Prior to the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress replaced then-Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi, hoping for electoral gains. However, the results were counterproductive; the party’s seat count dropped from 77 in 2017 to just 18 in 2022, while its vote share fell from approximately 38.5% to around 23%. Significantly, Channi lost both the Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats. Political expert Pawandeep Sharma notes that the party high command fears a repeat of this failed leadership strategy.
Fear of Factionalism and Rebellion: As the BJP aggressively expands its organisational footprint in Punjab, Congress is wary of causing resentment among its senior leaders or their respective factions. Leaders such as Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Charanjit Singh Channi each command distinct support groups. Giving preference to one faction could lead to open dissent, increasing the risk of rebellion or party defections, which the BJP could exploit. Consequently, the high command prefers to finalise the roles of all leaders before making a formal announcement.
The Dalit vs. Jat Sikh Vote Bank Balance: Punjab has the highest concentration of Scheduled Caste (SC) population in India, at 31.94%. While there is no official data for the Jat Sikh population, various political studies estimate their share at 18% to 22%. Despite their smaller numbers, the Jat Sikh community exerts significant influence in rural Punjab, agriculture, and state politics. The Congress fears that appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as state president could alienate a segment of Jat Sikh voters, pushing them toward the Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, or the BJP. Conversely, failing to appoint Channi could send a negative message to the state’s largest Dalit demographic. Channi himself has previously noted in public forums that Jat Sikh leaders have traditionally dominated top organisational positions in the party.
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