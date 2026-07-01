/What is behind the Congress party’s internal tussle in Punjab? Check factors affecting leadership decision

With the Punjab Assembly elections roughly eight months away, the model code of conduct is expected to be implemented within a few months. While the political parties are gearing up to finalise candidate selection and electoral strategies, uncertainty persists in Congress regarding who will hold the reins of the party in the state. Party workers are expressing concern, noting that with the elections drawing near, there must be clarity on who will lead the campaign. Even the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has alleged a rift within the Congress state leadership.