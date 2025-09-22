To boost the war readniess, in Madhya Pradesh’s Tekanpur, the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched its first Drone Warfare School, marking a major shift in India’s defence preparedness. Within five weeks, 47 soldiers will graduate as the country’s first-ever “drone commandos”, trained to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, combat, and counter-drone missions.

The school, inaugurated earlier this month, is part of a wider plan to integrate drones into frontline operations following Operation Sindoor and lessons from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“Until now we were walking into battle with rifles and light machine guns. Now, the drone has to become a personal weapon,” said Shamsher Singh, ADG, BSF Academy, Indian Express reported.

The institute offers two courses, including Drone Commandos (for personnel) and Drone Warriors (for officers). Training is divided into three wings: piloting and flying, tactics for offensive and defensive operations, and research and development.

“Our aim is to train soldiers to treat drones like weapons, carrying them for patrolling, using them for surveillance, neutralising enemy drones, and even dropping bombs if needed,” Singh added.

Post-Operation Sindoor, both the Army and BSF have accelerated plans to bring drones into regular use at the battalion level, reflecting the changing nature of warfare where UAVs are becoming as critical as traditional firearms.


