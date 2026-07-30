/What is the Cauvery dispute and why is the Mekedatu dam causing fresh tensions?

The Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has returned to the spotlight over the proposed Mekedatu dam project. Karnataka says the reservoir will help meet Bengaluru's drinking water needs, while Tamil Nadu fears it could affect downstream water releases. The debate has renewed political tensions over sharing the Cauvery River and following court-approved water allocation rules.
The Cauvery River dispute is one of India's oldest interstate water conflicts. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have disagreed for decades over how the river's water should be shared.
Historically, Tamil Nadu used a large share of the river's water for farming in its delta region. Over time, Karnataka expanded its irrigation projects and built reservoirs upstream, raising concerns in Tamil Nadu about reduced water flow.
To settle the dispute, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal gave its final award in 2007. In 2018, the Supreme Court modified the allocation and laid down binding rules for water sharing.
The Supreme Court allocated 285 TMC of water to Karnataka, taking into account the growing drinking water needs of Bengaluru and nearby areas.
Tamil Nadu was allocated 404 TMC of water. Karnataka is required to release a fixed quantity of water every month at the interstate border based on the approved schedule.
The court also made it clear that upstream states cannot change river flows or start projects that affect downstream water deliveries without following legal procedures. During drought years, water shortages must be shared proportionately.
Mekedatu is a proposed 48-TMC balancing reservoir planned in Karnataka's Ramanagaram district near the Tamil Nadu border.
The project is estimated to cost around Rs 6,000 crore and has become a major point of disagreement between the two states.
Karnataka says the reservoir is needed to store drinking water for Bengaluru, generate hydroelectric power and help recharge groundwater.
The state maintains that the project is not intended to increase irrigation or reduce Tamil Nadu's allocated share of Cauvery water.
Tamil Nadu argues that a large reservoir close to the state border could give Karnataka greater control over water releases.
Farmers and political leaders in the state fear that water could be stored during dry periods, affecting timely releases needed for agriculture in the Cauvery delta.
The issue gained fresh attention after the Union Jal Shakti Ministry reportedly indicated in Parliament that Karnataka may not require downstream consent for construction of the project.
The remarks drew strong reactions in Tamil Nadu, where leaders called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and prevent approvals for the project.
For Karnataka, the Mekedatu project is seen as a solution to future drinking water needs. For Tamil Nadu, it raises concerns about water security and compliance with existing Cauvery water-sharing arrangements.
As both states maintain their positions, the Mekedatu project remains at the center of the Cauvery dispute.
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