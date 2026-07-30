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What is the Cauvery dispute and why is the Mekedatu dam causing fresh tensions?

What is the Cauvery dispute? Learn why the proposed Rs 6,000 crore Mekedatu dam has become a major issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and what the Supreme Court ruled on water sharing.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
What is the Cauvery dispute and why is the Mekedatu dam causing fresh tensions?
Image Credit: Zee News.

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