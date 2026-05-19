What is Cockroach Janta Party? Crosses 1 lakh sign-ups in 3 days; admits two TMC MPs

A satirical political outfit born from a throwaway remark by India's Chief Justice has mushroomed into a viral phenomenon, racking up over one lakh sign-ups within three days of its launch. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was founded on 16 May by Abhijeet Dipke, one day after Chief Justice Surya Kant allegedly compared unemployed young people entering journalism, law or RTI activism to "cockroaches" and "parasites" attacking the system. The CJI later issued a clarification saying he had been misquoted, but by then, the internet had already run with it.

The party's motto, "Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy", sets the tone for what is equal parts political satire and genuine youth frustration. Its eligibility criteria ask prospective members whether they are unemployed, lazy, chronically online, and possess the "ability to rant professionally".

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The response has been striking. The CJP now counts over 38,000 followers on X and 4.2 lakh on Instagram. Among those "admitted" to the party are Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, both of whom expressed interest in joining. Social activist Anjali Bhardwaj and former civil servant Ashish Joshi have also engaged with the party's posts.

The CJP has already released an AI-generated anthem, "We are Cockroach Party, we are children of a burning city", and is planning its first virtual GenZ Convention, inviting young people to help organise and coordinate the event.

The wait is finally over…



Presenting you the official election symbol of Cockroach Janta Party.



Join the movement: https://t.co/2BdBYMQhl8#IamNotAfraid #CJP2029 pic.twitter.com/Pl6AqnKHnv — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_2029) May 17, 2026

Its five-point manifesto blends sharp political demands with unmistakable wit. The party calls for no Chief Justice to be rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat after retirement, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and the Cabinet without expanding the House's strength, and a 20-year ban from public office for any MP or MLA who defects between parties. It also demands the arrest of the Chief Election Commissioner under UAPA should any legitimate vote be deleted, and the cancellation of broadcasting licences held by media houses owned by Ambani and Adani.

The party has also thrown its weight behind students affected by examination irregularities, demanding that the CBSE scrap its rechecking fee, which it called "blatant corruption" if students are made to pay for the board's own errors.

The CJP describes itself as "a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth" and says its poll symbol will be the mobile phone. Whether it is a movement or a moment remains to be seen, but for now, it has the attention of a generation that feels it has little left to lose.