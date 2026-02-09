What is Cold Start Doctrine and why India has Pakistan on edge post Operation Sindoor

For long, Pakistan threatened the world of using nukes against India if its sovereignty is threatened. It kept sending terrorists to India, kept funding the terror outfits and yet went unpunished. On the other hand, India kept lodging diplomatic protests while adhering to no-first use policy. After Operation Sindoor, things have appeared to have changed in South Block, which houses the PMO and the Defence Ministry (now shifting to new offices in Seva Teerth). Prime Minister Narendra Modi already stated that no nuclear blackmail will work if cross-border terror act continues.

Though the Cold Start Doctrine evolved after the 2001 Parliament attack but is now visible at full force. After the Operation Sindoor, Indian Army officials publicly highlighted how India achieved its objective through limited warfare. For those uninitiated, cold start involves rapid, limited military action instead of long mobilisations. To counter Pakistan-backed terrorism and punish Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism against India, the Indian Armed Forces have deployed this quick launch strategy of coordinated strikes, which does not involve crossing the threshold of full-scale war.

The Cold Start Doctrine involves the quick mobilisation of troops to achieve limited objectives. This also includes multiple battle groups including integrated units of infantry, armour, artillery, air support and is designed to avoid triggering nuclear threshold.

Pakistan’s fear is not simply of losing a battle, but of a fundamental unravelling of its defence philosophy. The Cold Start doctrine forces Islamabad to keep its military on perpetual high alert to guard against a surprise 48-hour offensive.

Also, it appears that India is no longer keeping its nuclear stockpile buried under the ground. With real-time threats from Pakistan and vulnerabilities from the Chinese side, India may have deployed some of the weapons on its existing missile carriers, ready to respond in case attacked from these sides.

Pakistan is now well aware that its nuclear bluff has been called out, it no longer holds the cards against India and the next conflict, whether limited or unlimited, will be catastrophic for its already struggling economy.