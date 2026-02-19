What is drogue parachute? India just tested for Gaganyaan astronaut safety | Video

A drogue parachute is a small, tough parachute. It opens first when a spacecraft comes back to Earth. It stops the spacecraft from spinning wildly at super-fast speeds. This keeps it steady so bigger parachutes can open safely later.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the qualification test for the Gaganyaan drogue parachute to ensure the safe recovery of astronauts when they return from space.

What happened in the test

DRDO labs in Chandigarh used a fast rocket sled to pull the parachute. They tested it with an extra strong force, more than it will face in real flight. Teams from ISRO and DRDO worked together. It passed perfectly.

"The test was conducted on February 18, 2026, with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, DRDO alongside various TBRL’s dedicated teams. The RTRS dynamic test, simulating qualification level loads which are higher than the maximum flight loads, shows the additional design safety margin of parachute," Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The Defence Ministry added in the statement, "The test proves India’s expertise in designing and manufacturing of high strength ribbon parachutes. The achievement once again highlights TBRL’s immense contributions by providing advanced test facilities, instrumentation and technical expertise for space and defence programmes."

Why it saves astronauts

The Gaganyaan capsule weighs over 5 tons. It falls from space at 27,000 km/h. Without the drogue, it spins like a top and could crash. The drogue stops the spin. The main parachutes slow it for a safe water landing. Two drogues act as backup.

Why this matters

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it's a big win for self-made India (Atmanirbhar Bharat). It clears the way for test flights soon and astronauts in orbit by 2027. India joins USA, Russia, and China in sending people to space.

"The test is another big step in furthering the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Singh said in a statement.

Gaganyaan: India's first human space mission

Gaganyaan is ISRO’s human spaceflight programme aimed at sending three astronauts into orbit by 2027 using a 5.3-ton crew module launched aboard the GSLV Mk-III. The mission has recently cleared key milestones, including successful drogue parachute tests, which are crucial for safe crew recovery. Astronauts for the mission have undergone training in Russia, while the Vyommitra humanoid robot is scheduled to fly ahead of the first crewed mission. Developed as a fully indigenous effort, Gaganyaan is expected to make India the fourth nation capable of independent human spaceflight and to lay the groundwork for the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.

