What is ‘EXILE Act’? a bill to end H-1B visas; its impact on Indian professionals | Explained

A new bill seeking to eliminate the H-1B visa programme has been introduced in the US Congress, reviving a long-running debate over the role of foreign skilled workers in the American labour market. The legislation, titled the 'Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions' (EXILE) Act, was introduced by Republican lawmaker Greg Steube of Florida.

Steube argues that the H-1B system has been misused by corporations to hire lower-cost foreign workers instead of prioritising American employees. In announcing the bill, he said companies have repeatedly taken advantage of the programme, importing cheaper labour at the expense of US workers.

"Prioritising foreign labour over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests," Steube said in a statement.

He further said, "Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa program that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce. We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again."

What the EXILE Act proposes

As per the Steube’s office, the EXILE Act would amend Section 214(g)(1)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to fully terminate the H-1B visa programme.

Under the proposal, the annual cap on H-1B visas would be reduced to zero beginning in the 2027 fiscal year and would remain at zero in the years that follow. Rather than gradually scaling down the programme, the measure would bring it to a complete halt at that point.

If enacted, employers would no longer be able to file new H-1B visa petitions once the cap is eliminated.

Steube described the bill as necessary reform, stating that more than 80% of H-1B recipients are nationals of India or China and that employers often favour younger foreign workers.

The Florida lawmaker also cited the healthcare sector, claiming that the programme has blocked more than 10,000 US physicians from entering residency programmes while facilitating the entry of over 5,000 foreign-born doctors.

Impact on Indians

The potential termination of the H-1B programme would have significant implications for Indian nationals, who make up the majority of visa holders.

The H-1B visa has long served as a key route for skilled Indian professionals seeking opportunities in the United States, particularly in the technology sector. Several prominent business leaders, including Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk, originally entered the US through the H-1B system.

According to the Hindustan Times, India was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2025, accounting for 70% of the 730,000 H-1B visa holders. In 2024, Indians received 71% of the 400,000 H-1B visas approved. China ranked second, but at less than 12%.

Given these figures, the passage of the EXILE Act would effectively shut down a primary pathway for Indian professionals seeking employment in the United States.

The bill’s introduction comes amid renewed scrutiny of immigration policies following President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory. However, like all proposed legislation, the EXILE Act must pass both chambers of Congress before becoming law.