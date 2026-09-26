Petal Gahlot, the First Secretary to the UN of India, was particularly vicious about the administration of Pakistan in a Right of Reply in the UN General Assembly, calling the present regime of the country a "Form 47 government." "Form 47" is an election document that was manipulated by the military in the 2024 election to let Sharif into the prime ministership, leading to Pakistanis adopting that as a slogan to ridicule Sharif.
"And this was the very entity which was the subject of such deep genuflection before us today by the representative of Pakistan," Gahlot said, referring to Sharif's repeated homage to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his speech, unusual because he is not an elected official.
"We heard some hypocritical homilies about democratic rights and human values from a regime whose capital at this very moment is being fortified against its own people," Gahlot said.
Form 47 is a document that contains an unverified list of votes that are collected from each polling station in a constituency before the process of verification of these votes. The February 2024 elections were marred by controversy as the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other critics found out that the numbers mentioned on the Form 47 documents were not at all consistent with those on Form 45.
According to Imran Khan, who heads the PTI, the military establishment tampered with these documents and made sure that his candidates did not win, thus enabling Nawaz Sharif’s party and, hence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to emerge victorious in the elections. Due to such vote-rigging incidents and other political scandals, the critics and opposition frequently label the current government of Pakistan a "Form 47 government."
The term gained global prominence when India invoked its Right of Reply at the UNGA following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address. By highlighting internal democratic suppression, cross-border terrorism, and the disputed legitimacy of Islamabad's leadership, India exposed the fragile mandate behind Pakistan’s current ruling coalition.
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