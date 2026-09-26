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What is 'Form 47'? The Pakistani election controversy exposed by India at the UN

Know what "Form 47" means and why Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot used the term to target Pakistan's government during a fierce Right of Reply at the UNGA.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
What is 'Form 47'? The Pakistani election controversy exposed by India at the UN
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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