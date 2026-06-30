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  • /What is gait analysis, and why are police using it in Ketan Agarwal murder probe?

What is gait analysis, and why are police using it in Ketan Agarwal murder probe?

Investigators said the footage allegedly shows a man wearing a hoodie with his face covered. As the person's identity cannot be established from facial features alone, police will compare Chetan's walking pattern with the movements captured on CCTV.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
What is gait analysis, and why are police using it in Ketan Agarwal murder probe?
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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