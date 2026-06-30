/What is gait analysis, and why are police using it in Ketan Agarwal murder probe?

The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has entered a new forensic phase, with police preparing to conduct a gait analysis of the accused, Chetan Chaudhary, to determine whether he is the person seen in crucial CCTV footage from the Lohagad Fort area. Investigators said the footage allegedly shows a man wearing a hoodie with his face covered. As the person's identity cannot be established from facial features alone, police will compare Chetan's walking pattern with the movements captured on CCTV.
The exercise follows the extension of police custody of co-accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. As part of the investigation, officers are recreating the sequence of events, including asking Chetan to wear clothes similar to those seen in the footage.
Gait analysis is a forensic method used to examine a person's distinctive way of walking. When a suspect's face is obscured or not clearly visible in surveillance footage, investigators focus on characteristics such as stride length, walking speed, posture, arm movement, foot placement, and overall body mechanics.
These features are then compared with footage of the suspect walking under similar conditions. A close match can strengthen the investigation by helping establish whether the person seen on CCTV is the accused.
On Sunday, Pune Rural Police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the events surrounding Ketan Agarwal's death on June 18, according to Hindustan Times reports. The exercise began at around 6.30 am and continued for nearly three hours under heavy police security.
Investigators asked Siya to retrace the route taken by the trio during the trek and identify the spot where they were standing before the incident. Police also reconstructed the alleged sequence of events to verify whether it matched her statements, including the location from where Ketan was allegedly pushed into the gorge.
During the reconstruction, police used a dummy matching Ketan Agarwal's height and weight to recreate the incident.
According to investigators, Siya and Chetan had allegedly agreed on a signal before carrying out the crime. Police claim Siya was to sit down at a specific moment, pretending either to drink water or tie her shoelaces. This, investigators allege, was the cue for Chetan to push Ketan off the cliff.
Police further claim the pair feared that if Ketan was pushed while Siya was standing beside him, he might instinctively grab her as he fell, causing both of them to plunge into the gorge. Investigators allege they therefore planned for Siya to move out of his immediate reach before the alleged attack.
The investigation has also brought financial transactions under scrutiny.
According to police, Ketan had given Siya ₹1 crore, believing it would be used for wedding shopping and other preparations. Investigators, however, allege that she transferred the entire amount to Chetan instead.
Police claim Chetan was facing financial difficulties and wanted to establish his career and business before getting married. According to investigators, he had told Siya that he would need around three years to become financially secure as he came from a financially weaker background.
The latest developments add further forensic and financial dimensions to the high-profile murder investigation, as police continue to gather evidence against the two accused.
(With agencies' inputs)
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