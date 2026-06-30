/What is gait analysis, and why are police using it in Ketan Agarwal murder probe?

The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has entered a new forensic phase, with police preparing to conduct a gait analysis of the accused, Chetan Chaudhary, to determine whether he is the person seen in crucial CCTV footage from the Lohagad Fort area. Investigators said the footage allegedly shows a man wearing a hoodie with his face covered. As the person's identity cannot be established from facial features alone, police will compare Chetan's walking pattern with the movements captured on CCTV.