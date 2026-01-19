Explained | What Is Gaza’s ‘Board of Peace’ And Why Did Trump Invite India?

US President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to India to join the “Board of Peace” for Gaza. This is a part of his administration's efforts to formalise the members as part of a roadmap for addressing the situation in the region.

Trump's Gaza 'Peace Plan' Invitation

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared US President Trump's invitation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a part of the Gaza "Board of Peace".

"Honored to convey @POTUSinvitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!"

In the letter, Trump said, "It is my Great Honor to invite you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to join me in a critically historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict!"

In his letter, Trump referred to his September 29 announcement of a Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict."

"Now it is time to turn all of these Dreams into reality. At the heart of the Plan is The Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration," Trump wrote.

"Our effort will bring together a distinguished group of nations ready to shoulder the noble responsibility of building LASTING PEACE, an Honor reserved for those prepared to lead by example, and brilliantly invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are Highly Respected World Leaders, in the near future," he added.

Why Did Trump Invite India To Gaza 'Board Of Peace'

The invite to Trump's Gaza 'peace plan' highlights India’s growing influence on the international stage, and reflects New Delhi's evolving role in global decision-making and diplomacy. This invitation comes at a time when geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts continue to shape global affairs.

Who Are A Part Of Gaza 'Board Of Peace'?

ANI reported that on Friday, the White House unveiled the list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace" to oversee phase two of Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict.

According to the White House statement, the names include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Furthermore, the list also includes Marc Rowan, Apollo Global Management's CEO, and US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel.

The announcement also named members of the Gaza Executive Board, with Blair, Kushner and Witkoff also listed, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi and others.

Roles And Responsibilities Of Gaza 'Board of Peace'

The White House has clarified that the Executive Board members will oversee defined portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation, with US President Trump as the Chairman of the Board of Peace.

Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum have been appointed as senior advisors, tasked with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board's mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.

As part of the administrative mechanism under the plan, Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will serve as the High Representative for Gaza and act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

What Is NCAG In 'Gaza Peace Plan'?

The White House described the NCAG as a key component of phase two and stated that it is a vital step forward in implementing Phase Two of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a 20-point roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region.

The White House statement said the NCAG will be headed by Ali Sha'ath, a technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilisation of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance.

Alongside governance and reconstruction planning, the statement also outlined security arrangements to establish stability. Additionally, to establish security, preserve peace, and create a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), where he will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarisation, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

(with ANI inputs)