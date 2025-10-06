Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968842https://zeenews.india.com/india/what-is-green-firecracker-why-is-delhi-government-seeking-supreme-courts-permission-for-sale-2968842.html
NewsIndia
DELHI GOVERNMENT

What Is Green Firecracker? Why Is Delhi Government Seeking Supreme Court's Permission For Sale?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the government will seek Supreme Court approval to permit certified green crackers on Diwali, balancing public sentiments with environmental protection and ensuring safe, eco-friendly celebrations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Is Green Firecracker? Why Is Delhi Government Seeking Supreme Court's Permission For Sale? Image: ANI

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government intends to approach the Supreme Court for permission to allow the use of certified green firecrackers in the national capital, ensuring celebrations remain eco-friendly and safe for residents.

She said, “It will also be ensured that all green firecrackers are manufactured only by authorised institutions and have been certified and tested by competent and relevant departments.”

“The government believes that a balance between public sentiments and environmental protection is essential. The objective of this initiative is to further strengthen our commitment to pollution control while honouring traditions,” she added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CM said the objective behind the green firecrackers approach is a Diwali sparkling with joy, along with a clean and safe environment.

Stressing on Delhi’s residents' sentiments, she added, “The Delhi government will make this request to the Supreme Court that permission be granted for the use of certified green firecrackers on this Diwali.”

How are ‘green crackers’ different?

Green crackers are eco-friendly fireworks developed by India’s CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute).

As per a CSIR-NEERI study, these crackers help curb air and noise pollution by removing harmful chemicals such as barium and incorporating additives that suppress dust and release water vapor.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh