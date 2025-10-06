Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government intends to approach the Supreme Court for permission to allow the use of certified green firecrackers in the national capital, ensuring celebrations remain eco-friendly and safe for residents.

She said, “It will also be ensured that all green firecrackers are manufactured only by authorised institutions and have been certified and tested by competent and relevant departments.”

“The government believes that a balance between public sentiments and environmental protection is essential. The objective of this initiative is to further strengthen our commitment to pollution control while honouring traditions,” she added.

CM said the objective behind the green firecrackers approach is a Diwali sparkling with joy, along with a clean and safe environment.

Stressing on Delhi’s residents' sentiments, she added, “The Delhi government will make this request to the Supreme Court that permission be granted for the use of certified green firecrackers on this Diwali.”

How are ‘green crackers’ different?

Green crackers are eco-friendly fireworks developed by India’s CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute).

As per a CSIR-NEERI study, these crackers help curb air and noise pollution by removing harmful chemicals such as barium and incorporating additives that suppress dust and release water vapor.