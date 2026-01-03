What Is Grok Bikini Trend And Why Government Of India Asked X To Stop Use Of AI For Semi-Nude Content?

Grok Bikini Trend: A few months ago, social media was flooded with the Gemini/Grok saree trend, where people used AI tools to reimagine themselves in elegant sarees with a dramatic, old-school Bollywood vibe. By uploading a simple photo and using creative prompts, users received stylized portraits featuring rich fabrics, cinematic lighting, and vintage aesthetics, making the results look straight out of a 90s film scene. The trend quickly caught on for its blend of tradition and technology, sparking excitement, humor, and curiosity, while also prompting conversations around AI creativity, realism, and digital privacy.

What Is Bikin Trend?

Similar to the Saree trend, over the last few days, ‘put me into a bikini’ trend ruled the X, where social media users shared photos on X (former Twitter) while tagging its AI bot Grok, asking it to semi-undress the photos shared. While some users willingly shared their pics asking the Grok to put them into a bikini, the feature was maliciously used by many others who shared photos of women on X, directing the Grok to turn the simple images into obscene ones.

Political Intervention

Social media users and even some politicians too noted the trend and flagged the privacy violation without consent. “Have sought urgent attention and intervention of Hon. IT Minister to take the issue of increasing incidents of AI apps being prompted to sexualise and undress women by unauthorised use of their images on social media. There have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity; big tech firms need to take the onus. And I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes & schools so as not to become such sick perverts in their adulthood,” said Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, while asking the Ministry of Information Technology to take necessary action.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has written a to X (formerly Twitter) over "failure to observe statutory due diligence obligations" under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and other relevant laws and sought an Action Taken Report towards immediate compliance for prevention of hosting, generation and uploading of obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit content "through the misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and xAI's other services".

In a letter to the Chief Compliance Officer, X Corp, India Operations, MeitY advised the social media platform to strictly desist from the hosting, displaying, uploading, publication, transmission, storage, sharing of any content that is obscene, pornographic, vulgar, indecent, sexually explicit, paedophilic, or otherwise prohibited under any law for the time being in force in any manner whatsoever.

"Failure to observe such due diligence obligations shall result in the loss of the exemption from liability under section 79 of the IT Act, and you shall also be liable for consequential action as provided under any law, including the IT Act and BNS," the letter said.

X Takes Action

After the Ministry’s intervention, X has removed the trend/content from the feed of the majority of the Indian users. The Grok is now also refusing to entertain the bikini request being raised by users. Many women have flagged that users are commenting below their photos, asking Grok to turn the images obscene.