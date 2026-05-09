What is happening in Tamil Nadu? VCK to announce decision on supporting TVK's govt formation bid soon

Tamil Nadu politics: After days of political suspense in Tamil Nadu, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Saturday announced that it will declare its decision regarding support for Vijay’s TVK-led government at 4 pm this Saturday. This could end the ongoing deadlock over the state's government formation.

The announcement comes as Vijay’s TVK is close to the majority mark required to form the government in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Political circles are abuzz, and the observers are closely watching the VCK’s stand, as its support would prove crucial for Vijay.

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VCK to support TVK?

Citing sources, IANS reported that TVK has already secured the backing of several parties and now requires the support of just two more MLAs to cross the halfway mark. Furthermore, according to party sources, TVK leaders had formally reached out to VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan is seeking support for government formation.

A letter requesting support was reportedly sent to the VCK leadership on behalf of TVK, as efforts to consolidate numbers gathered pace in Chennai.

Senior VCK leaders held internal consultations ahead of the announcement, while party cadres and political observers awaited clarity on the party’s final position.

Tamil Nadu election result 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election produced a fractured mandate with no single party securing an outright majority.

However, TVK emerged as the single-largest party after winning 108 seats. The win dramatically altered the state’s political landscape.

TVK's support

The Congress and Left parties have already extended support to TVK, strengthening Vijay’s claim.

However, uncertainty has persisted over whether the numbers would be sufficient for Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite TVK to form the government.

Tamil Nadu politics

Amid the shifting political landscape of Tamil Nadu, speculation is mounting that a favorable announcement from the VCK could pave the way for Vijay to take the oath of office as Chief Minister as early as Saturday evening.

Notably, there has been no official confirmation regarding the swearing-in ceremony.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Uncertainty grips Tamil Nadu: President's rule rumours grow as AMMK alleges 'horse trading'; TVK's Vijay left waiting for oath