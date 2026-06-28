/what-is-hargila-bird-pm-modi-mann-ki-baat

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Most birds win people over with their colour or song. One bird in Assam earned only fear. Villagers called it a bad omen and cut down the tall trees where it nested. Then a group of women changed its fate. On June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared its story on Mann Ki Baat. This is the Hargila. Few outside Assam have even heard of it.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:07 PM IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:07 PM IST join share