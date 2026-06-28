/what-is-hargila-bird-pm-modi-mann-ki-baat

Most birds win people over with their colour or song. One bird in Assam earned only fear. Villagers called it a bad omen and cut down the tall trees where it nested. Then a group of women changed its fate. On June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared its story on Mann Ki Baat. This is the Hargila. Few outside Assam have even heard of it.
In today's #MannKiBaat, Adarniya @narendramodi ji highlighted about a special conservation effort of Assam. The Greater Adjutant Stork or 'Hargila', were perceived to bring bad luck & their habitats were destroyed until @StorkSister took up a community level mission. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/jznHuBYijZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2026
The Hargila is the Assamese name for the Greater Adjutant Stork. It is one of the rarest storks on earth and among the world's most threatened bird species. Most of the remaining population lives in Assam.
The name Hargila comes from the local language. It has two parts. Har means bone, while gila means swallower. Together, they mean "bone swallower". The bird feeds on animal carcasses and waste. Its powerful beak can crush and swallow bones.
This is a large bird. It stands nearly five feet tall and has a wingspan of about eight feet. It has a bald head, a long beak and a distinctive pouch hanging from its neck. Many people once found its appearance unusual and intimidating.
For generations, many villagers feared the bird. They believed it brought bad luck. Its bald head, scavenging habits and strong smell added to its negative image. As a result, people often cut down the tall trees where it nested. Some nests can measure nearly a metre across.
The hostility took a heavy toll. By around 2007, only about 450 Hargilas were left in Assam. The species was heading towards a steep decline, raising fears for its survival.
That same year, biologist Purnima Devi Barman witnessed a nesting tree being cut down. Nine chicks fell with it. The incident changed her life. She stepped away from her research for a time and dedicated herself to saving the bird.
Barman began by working with women in nearby villages. Today, around 20,000 women are part of the Hargila Army. They protect nesting trees, rescue fallen chicks and celebrate the bird through traditional textiles and community events. Their work has also created livelihood opportunities.
Many Hargilas live near Guwahati. Nearly half of the world's wild population is known to feed at garbage dumps. The Boragaon dump supports the largest year-round congregation of the species. While the waste provides food, it also exposes the birds to plastic and other dangers.
The conservation effort has produced remarkable results. In December 2023, the bird's conservation status improved from Endangered to Near Threatened. Its population in Assam has grown significantly, and the state now observes October 7 as Adjutant Day. A bird once feared and rejected has become a source of pride.
The Hargila story brings together three powerful themes. Fear gave way to understanding. Village women became conservation leaders. A species once on the brink found a future. The bird that was once driven away now stands as a symbol of hope, proving that attitudes can change when people choose knowledge over fear.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.