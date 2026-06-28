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what-is-hargila-bird-pm-modi-mann-ki-baat

Most birds win people over with their colour or song. One bird in Assam earned only fear. Villagers called it a bad omen and cut down the tall trees where it nested. Then a group of women changed its fate. On June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared its story on Mann Ki Baat. This is the Hargila. Few outside Assam have even heard of it.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
what-is-hargila-bird-pm-modi-mann-ki-baat
Image Credit: X/@NarendraModi. Assam&#039;s Hargila bird.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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