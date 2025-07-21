The bride, Sunita Chauhan, married Pradeep and Kapil Negi in a three-day ceremony in Shillai village of Himachal Pradesh, following a local custom known as Jodidara, practised by the Hatti tribal community. This practice is part of the Hatti tribal culture, where brothers often share one wife to avoid dividing family land and keep the household united.

The wedding was attended by many villagers and included traditional music, dance, and rituals. The couple said the marriage was based on mutual understanding and consent. Sunita said she was not forced and made the decision on her own.

In a rare public ceremony, Sunita Chauhan married two brothers, Pradeep and Kapil Negi, in Kunhat village, Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) on July 14, 2025.



— Balbir Kushwaha (@BalbirKumar23) July 19, 2025

Even though polyandry is not common in most parts of India and is not recognised under Indian law, this form of marriage is accepted within tribal laws in some areas of Himachal Pradesh. The state’s courts and local rules allow such traditions for certain Scheduled Tribes, including the Hatti community.

The event was celebrated openly with music, folk dance, and local rituals. The villagers welcomed the marriage, calling it a proud part of their culture. This form of marriage, where a woman marries brothers, is known as fraternal polyandry. It was once common in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, especially in Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. The main reason for this tradition was to stop family land from being divided and to keep the household united.

The Hatti community, which recently got Scheduled Tribe status, is allowed to follow its own family traditions like Jodidara, as per state revenue laws and court rulings.

The wedding has gone viral on social media, with many people expressing surprise and curiosity. While some were shocked, many supported the couple for following their traditions with honesty and pride.