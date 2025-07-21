Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934605https://zeenews.india.com/india/what-is-himachals-jodidara-tradition-polyandry-in-spotlight-as-woman-marries-two-brothers-2934605.html
NewsIndia
.HIMACHAL PRADESH

What Is Himachal's Jodidara Tradition? Polyandry In Spotlight As Woman Marries Two Brothers

A woman in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district recently married two brothers in a rare and traditional wedding ceremony bringing attention to an old tribal tradition called polyandry, where one woman marries more than one man — usually brothers.The marriage followed the Jodidara tradition, still practiced among the Hatti tribal community

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Is Himachal's Jodidara Tradition? Polyandry In Spotlight As Woman Marries Two Brothers Credit Image ( Photo : X /Balbir Kushwaha)

The bride, Sunita Chauhan, married Pradeep and Kapil Negi in a three-day ceremony in Shillai village of Himachal Pradesh, following a local custom known as Jodidara, practised by the Hatti tribal community. This practice is part of the Hatti tribal culture, where brothers often share one wife to avoid dividing family land and keep the household united. 

The wedding was attended by many villagers and included traditional music, dance, and rituals. The couple said the marriage was based on mutual understanding and consent. Sunita said she was not forced and made the decision on her own.

Even though polyandry is not common in most parts of India and is not recognised under Indian law, this form of marriage is accepted within tribal laws in some areas of Himachal Pradesh. The state’s courts and local rules allow such traditions for certain Scheduled Tribes, including the Hatti community.

The event was celebrated openly with music, folk dance, and local rituals. The villagers welcomed the marriage, calling it a proud part of their culture. This form of marriage, where a woman marries brothers, is known as fraternal polyandry. It was once common in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, especially in Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. The main reason for this tradition was to stop family land from being divided and to keep the household united.

The Hatti community, which recently got Scheduled Tribe status, is allowed to follow its own family traditions like Jodidara, as per state revenue laws and court rulings.

The wedding has gone viral on social media, with many people expressing surprise and curiosity. While some were shocked, many supported the couple for following their traditions with honesty and pride.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK