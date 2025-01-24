What Is Hindu Code Of Conduct? HCC Likely In India Before UCC - Read

Before the UCC, the country might witness the arrival of the HCC. Currently, a significant debate is taking place in the country regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). While the timing of the UCC's implementation remains uncertain, the HCC (Hindu Code of Conduct) is expected to be introduced soon.

It is being claimed that the Hindu Code of Conduct will be officially launched at the Mahakumbh and introduced to Sanatan followers. This code has been prepared by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad and outlines how Sanatan followers should conduct their lives and traditions. Discussions about the Hindu Code of Conduct will take place during the Mahakumbh, organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, with participation from senior saints and religious leaders. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the HCC and its features:

What exactly is the Hindu Code of Conduct? What does it say about current practices? Why is it being claimed that this code will ensure the proper observance of Sanatani traditions? These questions will be answered in an exclusive report from DNA during the Mahakumbh.

Key Points of Discussion

Marriage Rituals: The Hindu Code of Conduct suggests that weddings should not take place at night but rather during the day to ensure the auspicious influence of the sun on the ceremony. Additionally, the code emphasizes the complete elimination of the dowry system. Saints believe that rituals performed under the sun’s influence are more auspicious.

Women’s Rights: The code provides several guidelines for women, emphasizing that female infanticide should be entirely prohibited, as it is a sin. It also grants women the right to perform yajnas (rituals), asserting that Sanatani traditions give equal rights to men and women.

Caste System and Social Practices: The code asserts that no one should be considered untouchable in society. According to the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, untouchability was never a part of Vedic traditions and was introduced during the period of foreign invasions, becoming embedded in the Sanatani social structure.

Ghar Wapsi (Reconversion): The Hindu Code of Conduct simplifies the rules for Ghar Wapsi (reconversion to Hinduism). The reasoning is that, according to scriptures, every human is born a Hindu, and therefore, they should have the freedom to reaccept the Hindu faith.

Social and Religious Aspects: The Kashi Vidwat Parishad has also addressed several social and religious aspects in the code, providing guidance for Sanatan followers regarding the varna (caste) system and its proper observance.