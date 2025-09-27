What Is 'I Love Muhammad' Controversy? How A Slogan Sparked Protests Across UP

The slogan "I Love Muhammad" has become the center of a growing controversy in Uttar Pradesh, triggering protests in several districts.

Clashes broke out in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday after a group of protesters assembled near a mosque following prayers in support of the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign, called by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council. The demonstration quickly turned violent, sparking confrontations with police and creating panic among residents.

Police later confirmed that the situation had been brought under control and that several individuals linked to the violence have been detained.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza reportedly announced at the last moment that the protest would be cancelled after authorities denied permission. However, he had previously warned that the demonstration would go ahead “at any cost,” according to sources cited by the Hindustan Times.

Following the sudden cancellation, police said that several protesters, upset with the decision, assembled near Raza’s residence and a nearby mosque, carrying banners with the slogan ‘I Love Muhammad’.

How Protests Turned Violent

Tensions escalated when sections of the crowd reportedly pelted stones at police. Law enforcement responded with lathi charges, leading to chaos across parts of the city. According to police, around 10 officers were injured, vehicles were vandalized, and 50 protesters were detained.

The unrest spread near educational institutions like Khalil Higher Secondary School, where vehicles were damaged, leaving residents in panic.

Security Measures and Calm Restored

By Saturday, Bareilly was calmer but remained under heavy police deployment. Flag marches were conducted in sensitive areas, Maulana Tauqeer Raza was placed under house arrest, and municipal teams cleared debris such as discarded footwear and protest banners from the streets.

Where It Began

The slogan first appeared during a procession in Kanpur on September 4, where participants carried posters declaring “I Love Muhammad.” Supporters described it as a peaceful way to express devotion to the Prophet, but the campaign soon attracted political and religious attention, sparking heated debates.

Political Reactions

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the crackdown, saying the slogan was “an expression of love and free speech” rather than a provocation.

CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials to take strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt peace or create disturbances in the state ahead of the Dussehra festival.

He issued the directive while reviewing the state’s law and order situation with top officials, including zonal additional director generals (ADGs), inspector generals (IGs), divisional commissioners, district magistrates (DMs), police chiefs, and other senior field officers.

Expressing concern over recent incidents involving objectionable processions and provocative slogans in Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Moradabad, Budaun, Maharajganj, Unnao, Sambhal, Agra, and Bareilly, Adityanath said such activities appear to be part of a planned attempt to disturb harmony in the state, which will not be allowed.

