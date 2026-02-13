What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN?

India is ramping up preparations for its upcoming International Fleet Review (IFR) in Visakhapatnam from February 15-25, 2026, along with Exercise MILAN and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs. Visakhapatnam is the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command and India's shipbuilding hub.

The International Fleet Review is a grand sea parade where the President of India boards a ship to inspect rows of warships, submarines, aircraft, and sailors lined up from the Indian Navy and many foreign navies. Ships steam past in perfect formation, jets fly overhead, and everyone salutes—showing off maritime power and friendship.

India has hosted an IFR before, in 2016, with 50 ships from 24 countries, to build ties in the Indian Ocean region amid global tensions. Exercise MILAN adds joint training drills, while the symposium brings naval leaders together for strategy talks—making it a full showcase of India's growing sea strength.

Ships Taking Part in the International Fleet Review

The Indian Navy welcomed CGS Huravee, a Maldives National Defence Force patrol vessel, to Visakhapatnam port. It will join the International Fleet Review (IFR) and Exercise MILAN, strengthening ties between the two nations.

Seychelles Coast Guard's SCGS Zoroaster (P609) also arrived, highlighting maritime friendship with the Indian Ocean neighbor. Vietnam People's Navy frigate VPNS 17 from Southeast Asia docked too, boosting India-Vietnam defense cooperation.

The events kick off with a Presidential Banquet, followed by the Presidential Fleet Review at sea.

Confirmed participants sending vessels or planes include Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran (likely the 103rd Flotilla led by Bayandor-class corvette IRINS Naghdi F82), Japan, the Philippines (Malvar-class frigate BRP Miguel Malvar FFG06), Russia (Pacific Fleet Udaloy-class frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov F543), South Africa (Valour-class frigate SAS Amatola F145), Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam (Petya II-class frigate Ship 17), and the United States.

IFR will showcase Indian might—including Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, and Arnala-class anti-submarine corvettes—plus foreign warships and aircraft steaming in formation.

India's Diplomatic Leap?

With the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN, participants from 55+ countries will join, as confirmed by Indian Navy Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan.

India's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will headline the sea phase exercises, marking its first international deployment since debuting in combat during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

The Indian Navy is set to deploy at least 90 ships and 45 aircraft for the International Fleet Review (IFR) and Exercise MILAN.

The International Fleet Review will be a major diplomatic leap for India—especially amid 2026's global turmoil, from Indo-Pak tensions post-Operation Sindoor to Red Sea disruptions and South China Sea flashpoints.

Hosting 55+ nations with major powers like the US and Russia simultaneously in Visakhapatnam, along with IONS talks, positions India as a neutral maritime convenor under its SAGAR vision. It showcases indigenous firepower like INS Vikrant while building interoperability and trust, turning naval pomp into realpolitik bridges in a fractured world. This isn't just ships parading; it's Delhi flexing soft power to secure Indian Ocean lanes when alliances are shaky.