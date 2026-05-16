What is 'Jihadi Drug'? Amit Shah announces first-ever seizure of ‘Captagon’ worth Rs 182 crore

The Central Government on Friday announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made its first ever seizure of the Drug Captagon, also known as the 'Jihadi drug' worth Rs 182 crore.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the NCB had seized a consignment of the drug.

Sharing a details about the seizure on X, HM Shah said, "Modi govt is resolved for a 'Drug-Free India'. Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth ₹182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB."

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The drug was seized from Mundra Port and Neb Sarai in Delhi. According to sources, a Syrian national had concealed it inside a box of tea leaves, reported Hindustan Times.



At the Mundra port, the consignment had arrived in a container declared as a wool consignment, people related to the matter said.

'Captagon' is the common street name historically associated with fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant drug that was originally developed in the 1960s to treat medical conditions such as attention disorders and narcolepsy. However, due to its highly addictive nature and potential for abuse, the original pharmaceutical formulation was later banned internationally.

Most illicit Captagon tablets circulating in illegal drug markets are clandestinely manufactured and usually contain mixtures of amphetamine, caffeine, methamphetamine, and other synthetic stimulants.

The drug is widely abused in parts of the Middle East and West Asia for its stimulant and euphoric effects.

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Its consumption is known to cause increased alertness and energy, reduced hunger and fatigue, temporary euphoria, extended wakefulness, heightened confidence and aggression, impaired judgment, impulsive behaviour, and, with repeated use, psychological dependence.

Captagon has often been referred to as the “Jihadi Drug” due to recurring allegations and intelligence reports over the years linking its use and trafficking to extremist groups and conflict-zone networks operating in parts of West Asia.

The terminology of the drug emerged because of its stimulant effects allegedly enabled users to remain awake for extended periods, suppress fear and exhaustion, increase aggression and risk-taking behaviour, and sustain prolonged combat-like activity under stressful conditions.

Given its relatively low production cost and extremely high illicit demand, Captagon is also referred to in some regions as the "Poor Man's Cocaine."

Manufacturing of the drug ceased in the 1980's. However, illegal manufacture has continued, and has recently escalated in the past few years in Europe and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Union Government and the Home Ministry remain committed to India’s fight against drugs. On April 28, notorious drug trafficker and Dawood Ibrahim associate Mohammad Salim Dola was extradited to India.

This was viewed as a major breakthrough under the Modi government’s mission to decisively dismantle drug cartels.

Home Minister Shah hailed the arrest saying, "Our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies. Now no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins."

Multiple international investigations and conflict-zone recoveries over the previous decade showed that Captagon tablets were found among armed groups and trafficking syndicates operating in war-affected regions.

With the inputs from Agency...