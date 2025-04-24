What Is Kalma That Saved Hindu Man’s Life During Pahalgam Terror Attack? Islamic Word Means....

What Is Kalma and Why Terrorist Forced People To Recite It? Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, outrage has gripped the entire nation. In response to the incident, India has revoked the Indus Waters Treaty. According to reports, the terrorists forced people to recite the Kalma—those who failed to do so were executed. The attack claimed 26 lives. One survivor, Professor Debashish Bhattacharya, narrowly escaped death by reciting the Kalma.

Recounting the harrowing experience, Professor Bhattacharya said, “Everyone around me was chanting the Kalma. I began chanting it too. One man pointed a gun at my head, listened to what I was saying, and then walked away. I just kept reciting 'La ilaha'.”

According to media reports, the Kalma—which means “testimony” or “declaration”—is the first pillar of Islam, introduced 1,450 years ago by Prophet Muhammad. The Kalma proclaims the oneness of God (Allah) and declares that Muhammad is His messenger. It is believed that sincerely reciting the Kalma once is enough for a person to become a Muslim.

In Shia Islam, an additional line is included—Aliyun Waliullah, meaning “Ali is the representative of Allah.” Both Sunni and Shia Muslims across the world recite the Kalma, making it a common religious expression. However, forcing someone to recite it is considered a sin in Islam.

This is not the first time the Kalma has drawn attention in public discourse. In the past, there have been several instances involving its forced recitation. Notably, some Islamic nations, including the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, feature the Kalma on their national flags.

The Pahalgam attack has once again brought to light the weaponization of religious declarations and the terrifying ordeal faced by civilians, including those who survived by adapting under life-threatening pressure.