What Is Karnataka Hate Speech Bill And What Could Become Offensive Under New Law? Check Penalties

The Karnataka government passed the hate speech bill on Thursday amid opposition from the BJP, which had demanded that the bill be discussed first. However, the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, says any expression, which is made, published or circulated in words either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, in public view, with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community, to meet any prejudicial interest, is hate speech.

The core issue is the sweeping ambiguity of terms such as “enmity,” “ill-will,” and “disharmony,” which lack any clear or objective definition. Under such vague language, nearly any disagreement or critique of public policy could be construed as creating ill will. The danger is significantly heightened by extending protection to an “individual.” Hate-speech laws are intended to guard against harm or violence directed at groups, not to shield individuals from scrutiny or criticism. Political, social, and moral debate routinely targets specific people—ministers, judges, activists, religious figures, and public officials. When this kind of speech is judged through undefined notions like ill-will or disharmony, the boundary between lawful criticism and criminal conduct becomes wholly subjective.

What Is the Karnataka Anti-Hate Speech Bill?

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill is designed to address, penalize, and discourage hate speech and hate-related offences that foster hostility, social division, or violence toward individuals or communities.

While introducing the bill, Parameshwara said the proposed legislation aims to restrict the spread, publication, and encouragement of speech and actions that fuel hatred and disrupt social harmony. He noted that hate-filled rhetoric has, in numerous instances, led to serious crimes, including killings, and emphasized that the law is intended to stop such situations before they spiral into violence.

The minister also cited a Supreme Court ruling issued on May 5, which highlighted the urgency of adopting stronger legal mechanisms to curb the circulation of hate speech that promotes communal tensions.

Under the proposed law, expressions intended to provoke harm, hostility, hatred, or ill will may be subject to legal action. A hate crime, under the bill, is defined as any offence committed against a person or group where the motivation is wholly or partially rooted in bias or animosity linked to protected attributes, including religion, caste, race, gender, sexual orientation, language, disability, place of birth, or community identity.

Explaining the intent of the legislation, the Karnataka Home Minister said that hate crimes require a precise definition to effectively address statements and actions targeting specific communities. "Parameshwara also outlined the penalties under the new law. "Whoever commits hate crimes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year, but which may be extended to seven years, and with a fine of Rs 50,000," he said.

He added that for subsequent or repeated offences (two or three times), the punishment would be increased. "For repetitive offences, the punishment will be increased to two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh (instead of 50,000)," he said.

BJP Opposes The Bill

Leader of Opposition and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R. Ashoka, strongly objecting to the manner in which the Bill was taken up, tore a copy of it on the floor of the House. The BJP MLAs shouted slogans, alleging that the Assembly Speaker was acting improperly and setting a bad precedent.

Strongly objecting to the Bill, Leader of Opposition Ashoka said, "I have not completed my speech on the Hate Speech Regulation Bill. We are prepared to speak on the Bill. Curtailing the rights of Opposition members is not a good tradition. Please rethink and allow the discussion to take place."

Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said the Bill was passed amid chaos without providing an opportunity for discussion. The Assembly Speaker should reconsider the decision, BJP leader Kumar said, adding that whenever there is a heated debate, Legislative members are usually called for a meeting and, after resolving issues, discussion is allowed.