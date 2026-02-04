What is ‘Korean Lover’ game and why is it dangerous? Inside the app linked to Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide

What is ‘Korean Lover’ game: The deaths of Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) in Ghaziabad have raised chilling questions about the unseen dangers lurking in the digital lives of children. The sisters reportedly jumped to their deaths from their ninth-floor apartment, leaving behind notes that suggested a deep psychological obsession with a game centred around Korean culture.

According to investigators, the girls had been involved with a task-based gaming app called ‘Korean Lover’ for several years, beginning during the Covid-19 pandemic. Police are examining whether the incident was linked to the game’s final task, which allegedly encourages self-harm and suicide.

What Is ‘Korean Lover’ Game?

Korean Lover is an online task-based interactive game that reportedly involves around 50 escalating challenges. Unlike mainstream mobile games, it is not available on Google Play Store or Apple App Store, allowing it to evade standard content checks and parental oversight.

The game allegedly targets young users by tapping into their fascination with Korean pop culture, including K-dramas, K-pop music, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Players are gradually drawn in through private links, messaging platforms, or online communities rather than official app marketplaces.

How the Game Traps Children

What makes Korean Lover particularly dangerous is its slow and calculated progression. Investigators and behavioural experts say the game often begins with harmless and entertaining tasks, such as watching videos, changing profile pictures, or adopting Korean nicknames. Over time, these tasks escalate into more disturbing demands, including:

1. Social isolation from friends and family

2. Emotional dependency on the game or its “leader”

3. Forced secrecy and obedience

4. Self-harm challenges

5. Suicide as the alleged final task

In the Ghaziabad case, police found that the sisters had adopted Korean names, a sign of identity dissociation, where individuals begin to detach from their real-world identity and emotionally align with a fictional or digital persona.

Why ‘Korean Lover’ Is So Dangerous

Dr. Ashima Ranjan, a psychiatrist at yatharth hospital, Noida-110, warns that such games manipulate vulnerable minds, especially children dealing with loneliness, academic stress, or emotional neglect. The danger lies not just in the tasks themselves, but in the psychological control the game gradually establishes. Children often turn to the internet and gaming as a coping mechanism rather than a source of entertainment. “Children don’t always express that they are in pain. From a mental health perspective, some children use online games to escape emotions they cannot process,” she says.

Children are conditioned to:

1. Follow instructions without questioning

2. Hide activities from parents

3. Believe the game understands them better than real people

4. Fear consequences if they quit

This creates a closed emotional loop where the child feels trapped, unheard, and dependent, conditions that significantly increase the risk of self-harm.

Dr Roli Munshi, Pediatrician at Yatharth Hospital, Noida, stresses that mental well-being is as important as physical growth. “Height and weight aren’t the only markers of a child’s health. Excessive screen time and gaming disrupt sleep, appetite, and emotional regulation,” she says.

Lessons From the Ghaziabad Sisters’ Case

According to police, the three sisters had not attended school regularly since the pandemic and spent most of their time together, away from external social interaction. The 14-year-old middle sister reportedly acted as the “leader,” assigning tasks to the younger two, mirroring the hierarchical structure commonly seen in such games.

A note recovered from the home reportedly read: “We can’t leave Korea. Korea is our life. You can’t free us.” This chilling message highlights the depth of psychological immersion and loss of real-world grounding.

How Parents Can Block Dangerous Games From Their Child’s Phone

Parents can take immediate steps to prevent access to non-store apps like Korean Lover.

For Android Devices:

1. Go to Settings > Security > Install Unknown Apps

2. Ensure all browsers, file managers, and messaging apps are set to ‘Not Allowed’

For iOS Devices:

1. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions

2. Restrict app installations and block external downloads

Additionally, parents should regularly review:

1. Screen time usage

2. App permissions

3. Sudden changes in online behaviour

A Wake-Up Call for Parents and Society

The Ghaziabad tragedy is not just about a game, it is about unseen emotional distress, digital manipulation, and the urgent need to prioritise children’s mental health in an increasingly online world.

When screens replace conversation and silence replaces emotional connection, children suffer quietly. Recognising early warning signs, staying emotionally present, and responding with empathy, not fear, may be the difference between timely help and irreversible heartbreak. This incident serves as a stark reminder: online safety is no longer optional, it is essential.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about mental health, stress, depression, or other medical conditions.)