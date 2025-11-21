Advertisement
NewsIndia
TEJAS FIGHTER JET

What Is IAF's Tejas? Indian Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show, Huge Fireball Seen - Key Facts Explained

IAF Tejas Crash: In the video that has surfaced on social media, it can be seen that the aircraft crashed and erupted into a huge fireball. Further details on the crash that occurred at the Dubai Air Show are awaited. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo Credit: ANI

IAF Tejas Crash: An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, and the pilot sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident. The crash occurred during the biennial Dubai Air Show, one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions.  

At the Dubai Air Show, India and Germany, on November 19, revived high-technology defence collaboration after nearly three decades, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signing a landmark contract with German state-backed sensor major HENSOLDT.

The IAF, in a post on X, said, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

It further added that, “A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Also Read- Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Air Show In Dubai; Pilot Dead | VIDEO

Tejas 2024 Accident 

Notably, according to an IANS report, this is the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft, the first one being in 2024 near Jaisalmer. 

In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that case.

What Is LCA Tejas? 

LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation, all-weather, and multi-role fighter aircraft. 

The aircraft is designed to be a multi-role aircraft capable of taking up offensive air support, close combat, and ground attack roles with ease.

It is also designed to undertake ground maritime operations.

Tejas Fighter Jet Crash

In the video that has surfaced on X, it can be seen that the aircraft crashed and erupted into a huge fireball. Following the explosion, thick billows of smoke can be seen rising from the crash site.

Further details on the crash that occurred at the Dubai Air Show are awaited. 

(with IANS inputs) 

(with IANS inputs)

