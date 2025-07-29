Mahadev Peak, also known as ‘Mahadev Gali’, is in the Zabarwan Range near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and holds profound spiritual and cultural significance in Hinduism, particularly among Kashmiri Pandits. Standing at 13,011 feet, it is the highest peak in Srinagar and is revered as a sacred site associated with Lord Shiva.

The name “Mahadev” itself signifies its spiritual magnitude, as it refers to Lord Shiva, believed to preside over and bless Srinagar from this vantage point. The peak’s commanding presence, visible from most parts of the city, reinforces its role as a spiritual guardian of the Kashmir Valley.

The peak’s name gained contemporary attention due to an anti-terror operation named ‘Operation Mahadev’, conducted near the peak in the Lidwas area. The Operation’s codename reflects the peak’s symbolic and strategic importance, blending its spiritual legacy with modern events.

The operation, which neutralized three Pakistani terrorists who were behind the Pahalgam mass killing, drew its name from the peak’s cultural and spiritual significance, symbolizing strength and divine protection. This event brought renewed attention to the peak, blending its ancient sanctity with contemporary strategic importance.

Significance, History Of Mahadev Peak

Mahadev Peak is considered the abode of Lord Shiva, locally known as ‘Mahadev Gali.’ It is believed to be a significant stop on Shiva’s mythical journey to the Amarnath Cave, where he narrated the Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati. According to Kashmiri folklore, Shiva shed his worldly attachments, such as his serpents, crescent moon, drum, and Nandi, along this path, with Mahadev Peak being one of these sacred stops.

Historical texts like Kalhana’s 12th-century Rajatarangini reference Mahadev Peak as a Tirtha frequented by pilgrims in ancient times. Kashmiri Pandits traditionally undertook pilgrimages to the peak, especially during Sawan Purnimashi, to pay homage to Lord Shiva. The peak’s glacier, frozen year-round, which now no longer exists, was considered, and ice from it was considered a blessed Prasad.

The peak is deeply embedded in Kashmiri Hindu tradition, with its spiritual significance rooted in ancient scriptures and local lore. The Kashmiri Pandits believe that whosoever does wrong is punished by lord Shiva, and nobody in that area with wrong intentions can survive.

Operation Mahadev

‘Operation Mahadev’ is one of the latest examples of the terrorists who killed innocents were in turn killed under the feet of lord Shiva. Intelligence reports suggest that 15 more foreign terrorists are active in Zabarwan, and that is why the Operation is continuing, as security forces believe that they will soon eliminate those terrorists.

Sanjay Saraf, a Kashmiri Pandit, said, “Mahadev peak is a place of faith for Kashmiri Pandits. We have heard from our elders that in the month of Shravan, Kashmiri Pandits used to have a pilgrimage to this peak. It was then all covered with glaciers at that time, and ice from that glacier was taken as Prasad. He added that it’s also called Mahadev Gali, from where lord Shiva, along with Goddess Parvati, had gone to the holy Amarnath cave.”

“It’s also believed that Mahadev peak resembles Lord Shiva and is guarding the whole of Kashmir. Any bad element who tries to hide in this area gets punished, and you saw what happened during Operation Mahadev. The terrorists who had killed innocents in Pahalgam were punished by lord Shiva,” Saraf said.

Mahadev Peak In Modern Times

While Mahadev Peak was historically a significant pilgrimage site, its religious importance has somewhat faded in modern times, with the peak now more recognised as a trekking and adventure destination. This shift is attributed to a lack of awareness among locals and tourists about its deep spiritual and historical roots.

Mahadev Peak, part of the Zabarwan Range, surrounds Himalayan peaks like Mount Harmukh, Mount Kolahoi, and the Tarsar and Marsar lakes to the east. Its prominence as the highest point in Srinagar enhances its symbolic role as a protector of the city, aligning with its spiritual association with Lord Shiva. The places are still given respect by all religions living in Kashmir. Its spiritual significance is less emphasised, though it remains a place of reverence for those aware of its Hindu heritage.