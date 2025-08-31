What Is Mahanadi River Dispute? Odisha, Chhattisgarh Step Up Dialogue Over Ten Years Old Rift

In a significant step towards resolving the long-standing Mahanadi river dispute, the Chief Secretaries and Water Resources Department officials of Chhattisgarh and Odisha met in New Delhi. According to an official statement, both sides stressed the need to find an amicable solution in the interest of the people.

Both states acknowledged that the dispute is old and complex, but emphasised that it is necessary to work out a solution amicably for the benefit of their people.

"It was decided that starting September 2025, technical committees comprising engineers and experts from both states will meet every week. These committees will identify key issues, seek solutions, and also explore ways to establish a framework for better coordination between the two states," the official statement read, ANI reported.

Both states agreed to approach discussions with sincerity and an open mind, ensuring that any resolution reached will be mutually beneficial, the statement read.

Earlier on July 24, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting to address the Mahanadi dispute with Chhattisgarh, stressing the need to resolve the issue through mutual talks with the Centre's cooperation.

What Is the Mahanadi River Dispute?

In 2016, Odisha, as the lower riparian state, accused Chhattisgarh of unilaterally constructing multiple barrages in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi, leading to reduced water flow during non-monsoon seasons. As a result, the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) was constituted in 2018 under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to adjudicate the issue.

Constitutional Provisions:

Article 262 of the Constitution empowers Parliament to adjudicate inter-state water disputes, while the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, authorises the Central Government to constitute water dispute tribunals.



(With ANI inputs)