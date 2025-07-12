The stringent Maharashtra Special Public Security (MSPS) Bill, aimed at effectively preventing unlawful activities linked to Naxal or Maoist organisations, was passed in the state Assembly through a voice vote.

The Bill will next be tabled in the Legislative Council, where it is also expected to pass. Once approved, it will be sent to the Governor for assent, after which it will become law.

What Is Maharashtra’s ‘Urban Maoism’ Bill

The Maharashtra Public Security Bill, 2025, grants the state sweeping powers to ban organisations and take legal action against individuals suspected of supporting or facilitating Naxal or Maoist activities.

Under this law, membership in outlawed organisations can lead to imprisonment ranging from two to seven years. The offences are classified as cognisable and non-bailable, and the government is empowered to seize and confiscate funds linked to such groups.

Why The Maharashtra Government Supports The ‘Urban Maoism’ Bill

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended the enactment of the Public Security Bill, asserting that it is a targeted measure to curb the rise of urban Naxalism and the operations of banned Maoist-linked groups in the state.

“The Public Security Bill has been passed to counter Urban Maoism. A deliberate strategy was being employed to promote Naxal ideology. While such laws already exist in four other states, Maharashtra lacked the legal teeth to act against 64 such organisations operating here. This bill empowers the state to take concrete action,” Fadnavis said while speaking with the media, ANI reported.