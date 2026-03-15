What is Model Code of Conduct, and what rules must parties follow during elections?

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect across all five regions.

Polling in West Bengal will take place on April 23 and 29, while voters in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will cast their ballots on April 9. The counting of votes has been scheduled for May 4.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

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The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to regulate the behaviour of political parties and candidates during the election period. The objective is to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

The code becomes effective as soon as the election schedule is announced and remains in force until the completion of the electoral process.

Key rules under the Model Code of Conduct

The code lays down several restrictions to maintain a level playing field among political parties.

Political parties and candidates are barred from appealing to voters on the basis of religion, caste or communal sentiments. Campaign criticism must be limited to policies, programmes and the public performance of opponents rather than their personal lives.

The use of official mass media to provide biased coverage in favour of the ruling party is prohibited.

The code also bans practices such as bribery, intimidation of voters, impersonation during voting and campaigning within prohibited areas near polling stations.

Political parties are not allowed to stage demonstrations outside private residences or use someone else’s property for campaign purposes without permission.

Parties must inform local authorities about public meetings and processions in advance and obtain permission for loudspeakers and large gatherings. They are also required to follow police instructions to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Processions must follow pre-approved routes and timings, and cannot carry harmful objects or burn effigies. Organisers are also expected to avoid clashes with rival political groups.

During polling, parties and candidates must cooperate fully with election officials. Campaigning near polling booths is not permitted, and temporary camps set up by parties near polling stations must remain simple and free of political symbols.

Restrictions on governments during the election period

The Model Code of Conduct also places limits on the functioning of governments once it comes into force. The ruling party cannot use official machinery, public funds or government positions to influence voters during the campaign.

Governments are also barred from announcing new financial grants, launching projects, making infrastructure promises or carrying out ad-hoc appointments that could sway voters ahead of polling.

Public facilities such as transport, rest houses, dak bungalows and other government spaces must be made equally available to all political parties.

Election manifestos must adhere to constitutional principles and present realistic promises. They also cannot be released during the prohibited period immediately before polling.