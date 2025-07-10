What Is 'Operation Kaalnemi' And Why Uttarakhand Is Cracking Down On 'Sadhus'? DNA Explains

In a significant move aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees and upholding the sanctity of the Kanwar Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has launched a new security initiative called Operation Kaalnemi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement, stating that the operation will be active throughout the holy month of Sawan. The operation is designed to identify and take action against imposters and criminals disguising themselves as sadhus (Hindu ascetics) — a trend that has been increasingly observed in recent years. Special police teams in civilian clothes will patrol key areas where large numbers of sadhus set up temporary camps. If any individual is found committing fraud, theft, or any other crime under the guise of a sadhu, they will face strict legal consequences. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the reason behind Uttarakhand's move:

Why ‘Operation Kaalnemi’?

Over the years, there have been multiple instances in Uttarakhand where individuals dressed as sadhus have cheated or misled devotees, often targeting women by offering false promises of spiritual fulfilment or miraculous blessings. In several cases, locals have caught such imposters, who turned out to be thieves or con artists rather than spiritual seekers.

The name ‘Operation Kaalnemi’ is rooted in Hindu mythology, particularly the Ramayana. Kaalnemi was a demon sent by Ravana to mislead Lord Hanuman while he was on his way to fetch the life-saving Sanjeevani herb. Using his magical powers, Kaalnemi tried to trick Hanuman by disguising himself as a sage, but Hanuman saw through the deception and ultimately killed him.

Drawing from this symbolism, the operation aims to "end the deception of modern-day Kaalnemis", just as Hanuman did in the epic. The use of this name underscores the intent: to protect the spiritual integrity of the pilgrimage and uphold the honour of the sadhu tradition by rooting out imposters.

What CM Dhami Said?

In a post on X, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said pseudo-disguised individuals will not be spared in the state. "In Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, strict instructions have been given to officials to launch Operation Kalanemi against pseudo-disguised individuals who deceive people and toy with their sentiments under the guise of Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Dhami further said that several cases have come to light in the state where anti-social elements, disguised as sadhus and saints, have been engaging in deceiving people, especially women. "This not only hurts people's religious sentiments but also damages the image of social harmony and the Sanatan tradition. In such cases, if any person of any religion is found committing such acts, strict action will be ensured against them," said the CM.

He further added, "Just as the demon Kalanemi disguised himself as a sadhu to deceive others, today many “Kalanemis” are active in society, committing crimes under the garb of religious attire. Our government is fully committed to protecting public sentiments, preserving the dignity of Sanatan culture, and maintaining social harmony. Those who spread hypocrisy in the name of faith will not be spared under any circumstances."

Strong Support From Sant Community

The initiative has received widespread support from the Hindu ascetic community, which believes that such a step is necessary to protect the dignity of genuine saints and spiritual leaders. "Sadhus are a symbol of Sanatan Dharma. Those who misuse this identity for crime and fraud deserve to be punished," one senior sadhu remarked.

With millions of devotees expected to participate in the Kanwar Yatra this year, Operation Kaalnemi is seen as a proactive step toward ensuring both spiritual purity and public safety.