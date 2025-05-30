What is Operation Shield? Civil Defence Mock Drill In Border States Scheduled For May 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared that the second phase of the countrywide civil defence mock drill, codenamed 'Operation Shield', will be held on May 31, 2025, along India's western border states, namely Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The exercise is to test level of preparedness against likely hostile threats, keeping in view the recent security buildups.

#WATCH | Chandigarh | On Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield", Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Jails) to the Government of Haryana, Dr Sunita Mishra says, "...The mock drill will be conducted throughout Haryana on 31st May. We will also be following the guidelines of the… pic.twitter.com/XpTT7F7mHE May 30, 2025

The drill is being organised by the Additional Director General of Civil Defence and shall be carried out under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968.

Backdrop Of Operation Shield

The move comes after increased tensions with Pakistan, particularly since the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 people. India retaliated by beginning Operation Sindoor on May 7, which hit several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following such operations, defence departments recognized vulnerable gaps in civil readiness in high-risk areas. The May 31 simulation exercise seeks to evaluate and address these loopholes with real-time simulation and exercise in emergency responses.

Key Features Of The Drill

According to officials, Operation Shield will involve a comprehensive set of civil defence protocols, including:

Activation of centrally controlled air raid sirens

Enforcement of blackout protocols in civilian-populated areas

Mock evacuation of families from military cantonments in response to hypothetical drone strikes

Deployment of emergency medical teams and mobile hospitals

Transportation of critical resources, including blood units

The Directorate General of Fire Services and Home Guards had already observed that the initial phase of the drill, on May 7, identified significant readiness deficiencies. Subsequently, the Home Ministry issued orders on May 9, exercising emergency powers and sanctioning funds through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for remedial actions.

The authorities said that these exercises are necessary to strengthen civilian and military coordination, particularly along India's unrest-prone western border.

