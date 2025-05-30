Advertisement
OPERATION SHIELD

What is Operation Shield? Civil Defence Mock Drill In Border States Scheduled For May 31

India will conduct a major civil defence mock drill, Operation Shield, on May 31 in border states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The exercise follows the Pahalgam attack and aims to improve readiness against cross-border threats.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
What is Operation Shield? Civil Defence Mock Drill In Border States Scheduled For May 31 A mock drill conducted under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (IANS)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared that the second phase of the countrywide civil defence mock drill, codenamed 'Operation Shield', will be held on May 31, 2025, along India's western border states, namely Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The exercise is to test level of preparedness against likely hostile threats, keeping in view the recent security buildups.

The drill is being organised by the Additional Director General of Civil Defence and shall be carried out under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968.
Backdrop Of Operation Shield

The move comes after increased tensions with Pakistan, particularly since the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 people. India retaliated by beginning Operation Sindoor on May 7, which hit several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following such operations, defence departments recognized vulnerable gaps in civil readiness in high-risk areas. The May 31 simulation exercise seeks to evaluate and address these loopholes with real-time simulation and exercise in emergency responses.

Key Features Of The Drill

According to officials, Operation Shield will involve a comprehensive set of civil defence protocols, including:

  • Activation of centrally controlled air raid sirens
  • Enforcement of blackout protocols in civilian-populated areas
  • Mock evacuation of families from military cantonments in response to hypothetical drone strikes
  • Deployment of emergency medical teams and mobile hospitals
  • Transportation of critical resources, including blood units

The Directorate General of Fire Services and Home Guards had already observed that the initial phase of the drill, on May 7, identified significant readiness deficiencies. Subsequently, the Home Ministry issued orders on May 9, exercising emergency powers and sanctioning funds through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for remedial actions.

The authorities said that these exercises are necessary to strengthen civilian and military coordination, particularly along India's unrest-prone western border.
 

