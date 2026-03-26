Operation Urja Suraksha: How Indian Navy securing safe passage of energy vessel in Hormuz

In a significant step to protect its energy interests amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Indian Navy has launched "Operation Urja Suraksha", deploying frontline warships near the strategically vital maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Indian Navy has deployed more than five frontline warships as part of Operation Urja Suraksha to protect and ensure safe movement of India‑bound cargo vessels once they clear the Iran‑controlled chokepoint at the Strait of Hormuz, Times of India reported citing sources.

The operation aims to safeguard vital maritime routes and protect vessels transporting essential supplies, including LPG, LNG, and crude oil, to India. At present, 20 India‑bound cargo ships remain stranded near the Strait due to the ongoing conflict.

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According to sources cited by Times of India, once an India‑bound cargo ship passes through the Strait, the Navy’s warships in the Gulf of Oman escort and guide it safely out of the conflict zone toward the Arabian Sea.

Senior risk analyst Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group, said it appears that Iran is permitting certain vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz only after they undergo verification while still within Iranian waters.

The Navy is in constant touch with Indian-bound cargo ships, preparing to leave the Persian Gulf. Once a vessel exits the chokepoint with Iran’s approval, Indian Navy destroyers and frigates take over, escorting it out of the danger area under a layered security arrangement.

This operation is reinforced by a strengthened Indian naval presence in the Gulf of Oman, providing sufficient warships for escort duties.

Media reports indicate that US intelligence agencies have claimed Iran has deployed underwater mines in and around the Strait, posing serious risks to passing vessels. By guiding Indian-flagged ships along carefully mapped safe routes, the Navy assists their largely Indian crews in navigating safely toward the Arabian Sea.

The mission by Indian Navy already yielded significant success, with with LPG carriers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant safely transiting the Strait under naval escort. Collectively, they are transporting nearly 92,000 tonnes of LPG and are expected to arrive at Indian ports in the coming days.