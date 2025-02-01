Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 8th budget on Saturday, setting a record for the most consecutive budget. During her speech, FM Sitharaman announced several measures for the farmers including pulse production, Kisan Credit Cards and a new scheme Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana. The scheme is aimed at boosting farm yield.

What Is PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana?

The PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana is meant to help low-crop productivity regions. Through the convergence of existing schemes, the program will cover 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity & below-average credit parameters. The aim of the scheme is as follows:

1. Enhance agricultural productivity

2. Adopt crop diversification & sustainable agri-practices

3. Augment post-harvest storage

4. Improve irrigation facilities

5 . Facilitate long term & short-term credit

FM Sitharaman said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers.

She also added the government will launch rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers. Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses in the next four years.

The government will also roll out a 6-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. A comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will also be launched, Sitharaman said.