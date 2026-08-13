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What is root cause of India-China border dispute in Arunachal Pradesh? Explained

Long-simmering dispute over the undemarcated McMahon Line resurfaces as a regional party alleges the PLA is quietly seizing patrolling points in Arunachal Pradesh's Taksing sector, a claim the government denies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 07:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
What is root cause of India-China border dispute in Arunachal Pradesh? Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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What is root cause of India-China border dispute in Arunachal Pradesh? Explained
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