/What is root cause of India-China border dispute in Arunachal Pradesh? Explained

Tibet's incorporation into the People's Republic of China from 1950 was the turning point that gave the two countries a shared border in the first place, and with it, a shared dispute they had not previously had. Tensions over the frontier eventually spilled into the 1962 war, fought partly in this very region, which China won militarily but which never produced an agreed boundary. Troops on both sides withdrew roughly to pre-war positions, and that line of control, still undemarcated on the ground more than sixty years on, is what is now called the LAC.