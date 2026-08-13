/What is root cause of India-China border dispute in Arunachal Pradesh? Explained

NEW DELHI: A fresh row has broken out over alleged Chinese activity along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, after a regional party's fact-finding team claimed the People's Liberation Army has been quietly tightening its grip on patrolling points in the Taksing sector. The government, for its part, has brushed aside the allegations, but the row is only the latest chapter in a dispute whose roots go back more than a century.
Arunachal Pradesh's status has never been settled to Beijing's satisfaction, and that disagreement is where all of today's friction begins.
The boundary India recognises traces back to the 1914 Simla Convention, where British India and Tibetan representatives agreed on a frontier later known as the McMahon Line, named after the British official who drew it. China was present at those talks but never signed off on the outcome, and Beijing has rejected the line's legal standing ever since, treating it as a colonial-era imposition rather than a settled border.
China's claim over the region rests on a different premise. Beijing regards Tibet as historically part of China, and by extension views Arunachal Pradesh as territory that belonged to Tibet before the British drew their line, referring to the state as "South Tibet" and claiming roughly 90,000 square kilometres of it. India rejects this outright, pointing to Arunachal Pradesh's long-standing status as an Indian state with its own elected government and population.
Tibet's incorporation into the People's Republic of China from 1950 was the turning point that gave the two countries a shared border in the first place, and with it, a shared dispute they had not previously had. Tensions over the frontier eventually spilled into the 1962 war, fought partly in this very region, which China won militarily but which never produced an agreed boundary. Troops on both sides withdrew roughly to pre-war positions, and that line of control, still undemarcated on the ground more than sixty years on, is what is now called the LAC.
Because no formal demarcation exists, India and China each patrol according to their own understanding of where the line runs. Overlapping claims mean patrols from both sides periodically meet, face off, or clash in remote stretches like Taksing, and it is this structural gap, not any single incident, that keeps producing episodes such as the one now being reported by the PPA.
The People's Party of Arunachal, a regional outfit founded in 1977 that currently holds two seats in the state's 30-member assembly, sent a four-member committee to Taksing on 10 July 2026. The team was led by former minister and PPA chief adviser Kahfa Bengia, and included vice-president Kaling Jerang along with secretaries Sorang Kiokam and Narah Jimmy.
Their findings surfaced in the local press days apart. The Itanagar-based Arunachal Times broke the story on 10 August, followed a day later by a Times of India account, which described the reported intrusions as "inexplicable yet irrefutable" and part of a pattern the party called well-calculated and gradual.
This is not the first such warning from the ground. Back in June, the Nah Welfare Society, a community body from Taksing, wrote to the Deputy Commissioner alleging Chinese camps had come up inside Indian territory. The Army dismissed that complaint on 29 June, calling it baseless.
Arunachal Pradesh's border with China runs along the Great Himalayan range facing Tibet, a region that only became India's neighbour after Beijing's annexation of it from 1950 onward.
At the centre of the committee's report is Shera 5 Point, a spot Indian troops once regularly patrolled. Locals told the team that Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed there physically in 2023, after which Indian forces pulled back and never returned. Chinese troops are said to have then cleared away the Indian markers left behind and started keeping Indian patrols out altogether.
Both newspapers reported much the same sequence: the post has sat abandoned since the 2023 confrontation involving the Arunachal Scouts, with Chinese personnel removing Indian symbols and blocking further access since. The committee summed it up as a familiar tactic of gaining ground bit by bit until the temporary becomes permanent.
Beyond that one point, the committee flagged a wider structural weakness. Army patrols in the area run mainly from April to October, since heavy snow makes movement almost impossible the rest of the year. Chinese forces, by contrast, are reported to operate through every season. Porters who carry supplies for Indian troops also stand down over winter, which the panel read as a sign that Indian presence thins out considerably when it matters most.
The report also points to Nanga Pahar, land long used by the Nah and Mara communities for hunting and rearing yaks, which has now become off-limits to local people. Both papers reported that this restriction has given Chinese forces more room to push forward, deepening what the committee called encroachment into Indian territory.
For villagers in these frontier settlements, then, the dispute is not purely a military matter. Grazing land, hunting routes and everyday access for local communities are caught up in it too.
The committee's recommendations centre on faster infrastructure. It wants the Border Roads Organisation to speed up the Nacho-Taksing road, which it branded as slow-moving and in poor shape, and to prioritise the planned 68-km link between Galemo and Pokorla. It also called for the Taksing-Pokorla route via Yaja and Huri to be finished to a firm deadline.
Other asks include a helipad at Sipi 2, permanent Army bases at Sipi 4 and Sipi 6, grid electricity to replace diesel generators, and better phone and network coverage at forward posts such as Maza and Galemo. The panel argued that poor power and connectivity are wearing down morale among both troops and residents.
PPA president and Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek has separately pressed authorities to make sure a proposed frontier highway is not routed away from Taksing, given its strategic weight along the LAC.
New Delhi has not accepted the party's account. Government sources rejected talk of "slow encroachment," saying the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police remain fully prepared to dominate the border and keep watch on Chinese movements.
The row comes just as India pushed back against Chinese objections to New Delhi formally naming 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh on its maps, insisting the state is an inseparable part of the country. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's stance on Arunachal Pradesh has not shifted.
Senior ministers have also weighed in at the highest level. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met at the Defence Minister's office in Parliament amid the growing noise around the claims.
Beijing, meanwhile, has struck a calmer tone. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the border situation remains generally stable when asked whether the PLA had stepped up activity near Arunachal Pradesh.
The PPA's report is not an official military or government assessment, and New Delhi has issued no formal statement addressing it directly. But it has pulled fresh attention toward one of Arunachal Pradesh's most remote frontier belts, reviving a long-running argument over how much ground India may be quietly losing along a border that China has never fully accepted.
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