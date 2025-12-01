What Is Sanchar Saathi? Govt Makes It Mandatory On All New Smartphones: Here’s What App Does

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed that the Sanchar Saathi app be pre-installed on every new smartphone manufactured or imported for sale in India. The order, issued to all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and importers on Monday, requires that the app be clearly visible and easily accessible to users during the initial device setup. The DoT has also instructed that none of its features be disabled or restricted.

What Is Sanchar Saathi?

Launched in May 2023, Sanchar Saathi is a government portal designed to enhance user safety and combat mobile-related fraud. It offers a range of services, including:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

• Reporting and blocking lost or stolen mobile phones, as well as malicious web links.

• Identifying all mobile connections registered under a user’s name.

• Verifying trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions.

• Checking whether a handset is genuine, and flagging suspicious communication or spam messages.

• Reporting international calls masquerading as Indian numbers, without the need for OTP verification.

According to a previous reports, a DoT official said the app significantly streamlines fraud reporting. “Right now, reporting time varies because users have to go to the website to report fraud or stolen mobile phones,” the official explained. They added that the system is advanced enough for users to file reports without knowing their IMEI number.

The initiative has already shown notable results. As per data on the Sanchar Saathi website, over 42.14 lakh mobile phones have been blocked, and more than 26.11 lakh lost or stolen handsets have been recovered.

The platform has handled 288 lakh requests from individuals seeking information on mobile connections linked to their identity, with over 254 lakh successfully resolved.

The app has recorded 1.14 crore registrations, along with 1 crore+ downloads on Google Play Store and 9.5 lakh downloads on the Apple App Store.

Why Government Wants App Pre-installed

To ensure wider adoption, the government has asked manufacturers to roll out the app via software updates for devices already in the market. The DoT said the move is intended to protect citizens from purchasing counterfeit devices, support quick reporting of telecom misuse, and strengthen the overall effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

OEMs such as Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung have been given 90 days to comply, with a complete compliance report to be submitted within 120 days, according to an earlier reports.