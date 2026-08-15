/What is Sapta Dhara? PM Modi’s seven-point roadmap for building Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the ‘Sapta Dhara’ (Seven Streams) framework during his Independence Day address, outlining seven areas that he said would drive India’s next phase of growth and help realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi drew a parallel with the ancient idea of ‘Sapta Sindhu’ (Seven Rivers), saying India now needs a new force to carry its development forward.
"Today, I would also like to recall that era when the nation... when we knew, understood, and heard of India's prowess in the form of the 'Sapta Sindhu' (Seven Rivers). Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I invoke the 'Sapta Dhara' of strength before the nation," he said.
The Prime Minister said the next five to seven years would be crucial and expressed confidence that the combined strength of the seven streams could help India achieve in a few years what had remained unfinished for decades. He also stressed that the country's youth must play a central role in this effort.
The first stream, he said, would be Manufacturing Power, with India needing to expand production across the entire value chain, from micro-components to finished products.
"To my brothers and sisters working in the manufacturing sector -- this is the right time, this is an opportunity. Do not let this opportunity slip away," PM Modi said, calling for Indian manufacturers to compete globally on cost, quality and scale.
He said Indian factories should produce user-friendly products with attractive packaging and make ‘Zero Defect’ and precision manufacturing a defining feature of the country's industrial sector.
"When it comes to quality, there should be 'No Compromise'. Therefore, our core mantra must be: 'Quality, Quality, Quality'," he added.
The second stream is Agriculture and Food Production, coupled with large-scale food processing. PM Modi said India's farmers should make greater use of expanding international markets and urged the country to bridge the gap between farm production and exports.
"Today, world markets have opened up for our farmers. Because of optics and evolving demand, we are gaining access to a huge market; we need to reach there, and we must seize that space. We need to bridge the journey from farm to export market," he said.
The third stream is Technology and Innovation. Referring to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space, robotics and data centres, PM Modi said India must move beyond being a consumer of new technologies.
"Today is the era of AI, Quantum, Space, Robotics, and Data Centres. An entirely new landscape has unfolded. Emerging technologies are challenging us at every single moment. Therefore, India must not merely remain a consumer market for the world; we must become the Global Hub of Innovation," he said.
He cited UPI and India's digital public infrastructure as examples of the country's technological capabilities and said these technologies should be taken to other parts of the world.
The fourth stream is Gati Shakti, focusing on infrastructure and connectivity. PM Modi called for seamless and faster connections across the country through high-speed rail, modern highways, inland waterways, advanced airports and multimodal logistics networks.
The fifth stream, Raksha Shakti or Defence Power, focuses on strengthening India's security and strategic independence.
PM Modi said self-reliance in defence was essential and argued that India could not remain dependent on other countries for its defence needs.
"The importance of defence capability is paramount in every sense. My dear citizens, achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence is essential; India and the world have realised that there is no alternative. When the world looks out for itself, India cannot merely remain an arms market for other nations," he said.
He called for the development of next-generation defence technologies, including drones, counter-drone systems and hypersonic defence capabilities, while also highlighting cybersecurity as a growing area of national security.
The sixth stream is the Green and Blue Economy. PM Modi said India should pursue global-scale opportunities in green hydrogen, renewable energy, energy storage, green mobility and green manufacturing.
"We must achieve global scale in Green Hydrogen, Renewable Energy, Energy Storage, Green Mobility, and Green Manufacturing," he said, adding that India was developing practical solutions to global environmental challenges.
He also highlighted the potential of India's long coastline, pointing to fisheries, coastal tourism and ocean technologies as areas that could generate employment and contribute to future economic growth.
The seventh and final stream is India's Soft Power, which PM Modi said has enormous potential to strengthen the country's global presence.
"India's soft power is truly immense. Today, Yoga has connected the entire world to India. Yoga is becoming a source of energy for humanity and a major pillar of trust in India," he said.
He pointed to India's strengths in Yoga, Ayurveda, holistic healthcare, handicrafts, culture, films, VFX, animation, gaming and digital content, saying the country's creative industries could establish a stronger global presence.
PM Modi also highlighted the role of the WAVES Summit (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) in showcasing India's creative talent and soft power to the world.
"India has provided significant momentum to the WAVES Summit (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit), a platform the world eagerly looks forward to, presenting India's soft power and creative talent to the entire world," he said.
Through the Sapta Dhara framework, PM Modi outlined a broad development agenda covering manufacturing, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, defence, the green and blue economies, and India's cultural and creative strengths.
The Prime Minister said these seven streams, backed by the energy and talent of India's youth, would help provide the country with the momentum and capabilities needed to move towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat.
(With IANS inputs)
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