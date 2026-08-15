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What is Sapta Dhara? PM Modi’s seven-point roadmap for building Viksit Bharat

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi drew a parallel with the ancient idea of ‘Sapta Sindhu’ (Seven Rivers), saying India now needs a new force to carry its development forward.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
What is Sapta Dhara? PM Modi’s seven-point roadmap for building Viksit Bharat
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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