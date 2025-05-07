What Is Scalp Missiles, Hammer Bombs Used In Operation Sindoor That Defied Pakistani Air Defence System?

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national. The precision attacks targeted several terror camps of different terrorists within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The avenged operation, carried out by Rafale fighter jets with Scalp Missiles, Hammer Bombs, marks a significant escalation, with precision airstrikes reportedly demolishing key Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed bases.

Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force—including loitering munitions—were used in the coordinated attacks, according to sources quoted by ANI. The target coordinates for the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were provided by Indian intelligence agencies, and all strikes were conducted from within Indian territory.

What is scalp missile?

The SCALP missile is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile designed for precision strikes on high-value, fortified targets such as command centers, airfields, and critical infrastructure. Weighing 1,300 kg, it carries a 450 kg conventional warhead capable of penetrating hardened bunkers.

Flying at subsonic speeds (around Mach 0.8) and low altitudes, it uses terrain-following navigation, GPS/INS guidance, and infrared terminal homing for high accuracy. SCALP missiles are typically launched from aircraft like the UK’s Eurofighter Typhoon and France’s Rafale.

What is hammer missile?

The HAMMER missile (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range/AASM) is a medium-range air-to-ground precision-guided weapon with a range of up to 70 km. Designed as a modular kit, it can be attached to standard bombs weighing between 125 kg and 1000 kg. This allows for high-precision targeting from standoff distances, keeping the launching aircraft safely outside enemy air defense zones. The missile is integrated with the Indian Air Force's Rafale and LCA Tejas fighter jets.