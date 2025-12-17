What Is Telangana Land-Grab Case? Explained

Controversy has broken out in the state of Telangana in connection with the posting of Gachibowli CI, who filed an FIR in the complaint involving the family firm of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, to the Vacancy Reserve (VR) of the Cyberabad police. The posting, made several days after the filing of the complaint by the officer concerned, has sparked widespread criticism of the Telangana government.

What Is The Case?

According to an NDTV reprot, the matter relates to an FIR registered at the Gachibowli Police Station on November 30 following a complaint lodged by Pallavi S. Shah. In her complaint, she alleged that her land in Vattinagulapally village was illegally entered on the same day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Several individuals and companies have been named in the FIR, including Sudhir Shah, Avinav Shah, Akshay Shah, Amrit Shah, New Gen Builders, Raghava Construction Builders, and Prashanth, among others. The accused are reportedly linked to the family business of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

According to the complaint, those connected to the accused allegedly trespassed onto the property with the help of four JCB machines and around 70 people, many of whom were wearing masks. It was further alleged that the intruders caused damage to a gowshala and agricultural land, and razed structures in violation of existing court injunctions. The land in question is valued at approximately Rs 300 crores.

BJP Slams Govt

Telangana BJP Spokesperson N V Subash said he was amused, if not astonished, by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's outright denial of his family's alleged involvement in the land-grab case. "If the son is indeed spotless, Subash asked, who exactly booked him-an opposition party office-bearer or the mini