What is the Adivasi delisting demand and why is it gaining momentum now?

The Census 2027 began on April 1 in two phases; the Phase I–House Listing and Housing Census, popularly known as HLO, during six months from April to September 2026 and Phase II–Population Enumeration (PE) will be conducted during February 2027. But with the Census 2027, a contentious debate over the identity and rights of India’s Adivasi (tribal) communities has intensified in recent weeks, particularly in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

At its core is the demand for “delisting”- removing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and associated reservation benefits from tribal individuals who convert to Christianity or Islam.

What does ‘delisting’ mean?

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To understand delisting, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 needs to be carefully referred to, which is a key presidential notification that gives practical effect to Article 342 of the Indian Constitution. It specifies which tribes or tribal communities (or parts/groups within them) are officially recognized as Scheduled Tribes (STs) in different states and union territories.

The delisting demands the removal of Adivasis who convert from their indigenous or traditional faiths, often called Sarna Dharma or other animist practices to Christianity or Islam, lose their ST classification.

This would bar them from accessing ST reservations in education, government jobs, and political representation.

The demand is primarily advanced by Adivasi Hindu groups and organizations affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) , mainly the Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

Recently, a rally was organised in New Delhi on May 24, 2026, under the Janjati Sanskritik Sangam banner, which drew significant participation and amplified these calls.

A delegation later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on May 28, submitting a memorandum seeking a legal definition of STs and exclusion of converts.

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The broader constitutional context

The delisting debate mainly revolves around a key difference in the Indian Constitution between the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Scheduled Castes, i.e., the Article 341, which is explicitly linked to religion and benefits are generally available only to Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists.

Under this article, the Supreme Court has ruled that Dalits who convert to Christianity or Islam usually lose their SC status.

Similarly, the Scheduled Tribes provision under Article 342, which is religion-neutral and the ST status is based on ethnic, cultural, social, and historical factors, such as unique traditions, geographical isolation, and backwardness, and not on religious faith.

In the landmark 1960s Patna High Court judgment involving Adivasi leader Baba Kartik Oraon, this principle was clarified. The court held that “Oraon” is primarily a tribal and ethnic identity, not a religion.

Even Christian Oraons continue to follow tribal customs, clans, and traditions, so they retain ST status.

Unlike the Scheduled Caste provisions in Article 341, there is no automatic loss of status for STs upon religious conversion. Parliamentary efforts were made in 1967–69 to remove Christian and Muslim tribals from ST lists, but failed.

Thus, making the 'delisting STs' on religious grounds would require fresh legislation.

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Why is the demand gaining momentum now?

With the Census 2027 underway, under Phase I of house-listing appeals in Jharkhand urged Adivasis to identify their religion as “Sarna” rather than “Hindu” in the religion column. This heightened sensitivities around identity and numbers. Accurate enumeration of tribal populations and faiths could influence future policy and benefit distribution.

The Janjati Suraksha Manch advocacy has steeped up at the Delhi event and the meeting with Prime Minister Modi intensified the demand at the national level, the proponents citied concerns around the rampant conversions and argue that it erodes the cultural continuity and strains limited ST benefits.

In Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh with large tribal populations, the delisting issue has strong political importance. Sarna groups and Christian Adivasi organizations have opposed the demand, calling it an attack on tribal unity and also argue that the push is unfair and inconsistent, arguing that if religion is the criterion, then Hindu converts should also lose ST status.



