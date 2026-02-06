What is the agreement between Govt of India, Nagaland and ENPO all about? FNTA Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the historic agreement among the Government of India, Nagaland and ENPO. In a social media post, PM Modi said that the agreement will enhance the development trajectory of Eastern Nagaland in particular. PM Modi hoped that the agreement would open new avenues of opportunity and prosperity for the people. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to peace, progress and inclusive growth in the Northeast,” he said.

PM Modi’s reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared that yet another significant milestone towards fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister for a peaceful and prosperous North East. He said that a historic Agreement was signed between the Government of India, the Government of Nagaland and representatives of Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), an apex body representing eight recognised Naga tribes of the six eastern districts of Nagaland in New Delhi on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio.

How will the agreement unfold?

The agreement will pave the way for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland viz. Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA.

The agreement provides, inter-alia, for a mini-Secretariat for FNTA, headed by Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Sharing of development Outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area. However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever the provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

This unique arrangement envisages overall development of Eastern Nagaland through financial autonomy, enhanced decision-making leading to accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment and optimum resource utilisation.

The Agreement depicts the Government of India’s commitment to resolve all contentious issues through dialogue to meet the genuine aspirations of the people of the North East and proves the basic tenet of democracy that solutions could only be achieve through negotiations based on mutual respect and dialogue instead of violence and armed conflict.

Amit Shah hails dispute-free North East

On this occasion, Amit Shah said that today is a very significant day for a dispute-free North East. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned a North East that is free from insurgency, violence, disputes, and is developed. “Today, we have taken one more step forward in realizing that vision. He stated that eleven years ago, several armed groups and disputes in the North East were pushing the region towards fragmentation and disturbing its peace. At the same time, many interstate disputes were disrupting the peace of the states. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to finding solutions to every dispute,” said Shah.

The Union Home Minister said that since 2019, the Modi government has signed 12 important agreements in the North East. He stated that previous governments only signed agreements, but the Modi government implements them in letter and spirit. The Home Minister said that he wants to assure the representatives of ENPO that the Government of India will assist in the development of Eastern Nagaland and also will also shoulder its responsibility.

Shah added that every year, a fixed amount will be decided, and the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India will also provide the initial expenditure for establishment.

Amit Shah said that in 2021-22, he had told the representatives of ENPO that the government led by Narendra Modi is committed to finding a solution to every dispute. He had assured them to keep faith and participate in the democratic process, and they would definitely receive both fair justice and due respect. The Home Minister said that today he is feeling immense joy because, after the officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs worked for a long time as a bridge between ENPO and the Government of Nagaland, today we have been able to resolve this dispute.

The Home Minister said that we all are very well aware of the ENPO region and its strategic importance. Ever since the creation of Nagaland, the citizens of Eastern Nagaland have continuously felt in their hearts that they were not receiving justice. Shah said that he had spoken with the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, and he had very happily stated that he would listen to all the demands of ENPO with an open heart, discuss them, and also accept them.

Amit Shah said that today, a very long-standing dispute has reached a happy conclusion. Extending congratulations to all the people of Eastern Nagaland, all the struggling organizations of ENPO, the Chief Minister of Nagaland, his cabinet, and the Members of Parliament, he said that the government has taken one more step forward in the direction of ending all disputes in Nagaland.