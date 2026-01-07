What Is The Greenland Issue And How Is It Affecting US–NATO Relations? | DNA Decodes

A new geopolitical confrontation is taking shape between the United States and its own NATO allies. The emerging situation has sparked speculation that, before facing Iran or China, US President Donald Trump may have to confront NATO itself.

The reason behind the sharp escalation lies in Greenland.

Tensions flared after six NATO member countries issued a strong anti-Trump statement opposing any US move to take control of Greenland. France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark made it clear that they would resist any attempt to undermine Greenland’s sovereignty and would defend it just as they would defend any independent nation. Notably, three of NATO’s major powers are among the signatories, highlighting the seriousness of the rift.

During his second term, President Trump has reportedly made seven statements hinting at US control or acquisition of Greenland. Until recently, Greenland’s government maintained silence. However, after receiving clear signals of support from NATO members, Greenland openly pushed back. Its leadership stated unambiguously that it would not accept what it described as Trump’s “bullying” approach.

However, Trump is not the first US president to show interest in Greenland. In the past, leaders such as Harry Truman had proposed purchasing the territory. The key difference now is the method, Trump is seen as using the language of strategic pressure and military dominance rather than diplomacy.

Greenland, a vast ice-covered landmass, has been part of Denmark for nearly 300 years and functions as an autonomous territory. Denmark is a NATO member, and under NATO’s Article 5, an attack on one member is considered an attack on the entire alliance. Any US action against Greenland would therefore place NATO in an unprecedented position, pitting members against each other.

The Greenland issue, once considered a strategic footnote, has now become a flashpoint, one that could redefine US–NATO relations and reshape the global balance of power.