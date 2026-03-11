What is the meaning of A, B, C, D codes on LPG cylinders? Hidden reason behind A-24, B-26 stamps

Gas cylinder code meaning: Many people use LPG cylinders daily for cooking, but very few notice the small code stamped on the top of the cylinder's metal body. These codes, usually written as A, B, C, or D followed by two numbers, carry important safety information about the cylinder. Usually, these codes are used to check whether the LPG cylinder has been tested and is safe for use.

What is the meaning of A, B, C, D codes

The letters A, B, C, and D on an LPG cylinder indicate the quarter of the year when the cylinder is scheduled for mandatory safety testing. LPG cylinders in India are regularly checked to ensure they are safe and strong enough to store gas under pressure.

Each letter represents a specific three-month period:

A - January to March

B - April to June

C - July to September

D - October to December

The two numbers written next to the letter indicate the year in which the cylinder must undergo testing. For example, if a cylinder has B-26 written on it, it means the cylinder should be tested before June 2026.

Why do LPG cylinders need periodic testing

LPG cylinders store gas under high pressure, which means safety checks are extremely important. Over time, cylinders may develop problems such as corrosion, dents, or weakening of the metal. To prevent accidents, oil marketing companies send cylinders for hydrostatic testing regularly. During this process, cylinders are inspected for damage and tested to ensure they can safely hold gas.

If a cylinder fails the safety test, it is removed from circulation and scrapped.

What consumers should check

Safety experts always recommend that customers take a quick look at the test code before accepting an LPG cylinder from the delivery person. If the cylinder has already crossed its testing date, consumers have the right to refuse delivery and request another one.

Apart from the test code, users should also check for gas leaks, ensure the safety cap is intact, and confirm that the rubber pipe and regulator are in good condition.